Seeing Stars: Brad Pitt, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, and more great celeb photos from this week

Magnum P.I. kicks off production in Honolulu on July 23, 2018, with a traditional Hawaiian blessing in honor of its host Hawaiian culture. Series stars Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, and Stephen Hill, as well as the producers and the entire Magnum P.I. crew, participated. Kahu (Officiant) Kordell Kekoa officiated over the ceremony, which included traditional royal maile leis, Oli Aloha (welcoming chant), and Pule Ho’oku’u (closing prayer).