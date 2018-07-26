Seeing Stars: Brad Pitt, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, and more great celeb photos from this week

Ben Trivett
July 26, 2018 at 05:40 PM EDT
<p>Brad Pitt gives a wave while on the set of&nbsp;<em>Once Upon a Time in Hollywood</em> on July 24, 2018, in Los Angeles.</p>
Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt gives a wave while on the set of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on July 24, 2018, in Los Angeles.

<p>The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share a kiss at the trophy presentation at the Sentebale polo match held at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club on July 26, 2018, in Windsor, England.</p>
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share a kiss at the trophy presentation at the Sentebale polo match held at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club on July 26, 2018, in Windsor, England.

<p>Katy Perry greets fans during an appearance at the Westfield Carousel shopping center on July 25, 2018, in Perth, Australia.</p>
Katy Perry

Katy Perry greets fans during an appearance at the Westfield Carousel shopping center on July 25, 2018, in Perth, Australia.

<p>Jennifer Garner speaks promotes her upcoming HBO show, <em>Camping</em>, during the Summer TCA Press Tour on July 25, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.</p>
Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner speaks promotes her upcoming HBO show, Camping, during the Summer TCA Press Tour on July 25, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

<p>Justin Theroux and Mila Kunis pose at the after-party for the premiere of <em>The Spy Who Dumped Me</em> on July 25, 2018, in Los Angeles.</p>
Justin Theroux and Mila Kunis

Justin Theroux and Mila Kunis pose at the after-party for the premiere of The Spy Who Dumped Me on July 25, 2018, in Los Angeles.

<p>Erika Christensen at the premiere of <em>The Spy Who Dumped Me</em> on July 25, 2018, in L.A.</p>
Erika Christensen

Erika Christensen at the premiere of The Spy Who Dumped Me on July 25, 2018, in L.A.

<p>Sharon Stone flashes a peace sign at the premiere of <em>The Spy Who Dumped Me</em> on July 25, 2018, in Los Angeles.</p>
Sharon Stone

Sharon Stone flashes a peace sign at the premiere of The Spy Who Dumped Me on July 25, 2018, in Los Angeles.

<p>Jay-Z and Beyonc&eacute; perform during the &#8216;On the Run II&#8217; tour opener at FirstEnergy Stadium on July 25, 2018, in Cleveland.</p>
Jay-Z and Beyoncé

Jay-Z and Beyoncé perform during the ‘On the Run II’ tour opener at FirstEnergy Stadium on July 25, 2018, in Cleveland.

<p>Amy Poehler and host Seth Meyers during an episode of <em>Late Night With Seth Meyers</em> on July 25, 2018.</p>
Amy Poehler and Seth Meyers

Amy Poehler and host Seth Meyers during an episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers on July 25, 2018.

<p>The <em>Orange Is the New Black</em> stars attend Refinery29&#8217;s 29Rooms: Turn It Into Art exhibit on July 25, 2018, in Chicago.</p>
Dascha Polanco, Kate Mulgrew, and Taylor Schilling

The Orange Is the New Black stars attend Refinery29’s 29Rooms: Turn It Into Art exhibit on July 25, 2018, in Chicago.

<p>Alanis Morissette performs at Ippodromo San Siro on July 25, 2018, in Milan.</p>
Alanis Morissette

Alanis Morissette performs at Ippodromo San Siro on July 25, 2018, in Milan.

<p>Dame Judi Dench and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall enjoy some ice cream at Queen Victoria&#8217;s private beach next to Osborne House during a visit to the Isle of Wight on July 24, 2018, in England.</p>
Dame Judi Dench and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

Dame Judi Dench and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall enjoy some ice cream at Queen Victoria’s private beach next to Osborne House during a visit to the Isle of Wight on July 24, 2018, in England.

<p><em>Magnum P.I.</em> kicks off production in Honolulu on July 23, 2018, with a traditional Hawaiian blessing in honor of its host Hawaiian culture. Series stars Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, and Stephen Hill, as well as the producers and the entire <em>Magnum P.I.</em> crew, participated. Kahu (Officiant) Kordell Kekoa officiated over the ceremony, which included traditional royal maile leis, Oli Aloha (welcoming chant), and Pule Ho&#8217;oku&#8217;u (closing prayer).</p>
Magnum P.I. executive producer Peter M. Lenkov and stars Perdita Weeks, Jay Hernandez, Zachary Knighton, and Stephen Hill

Magnum P.I. kicks off production in Honolulu on July 23, 2018, with a traditional Hawaiian blessing in honor of its host Hawaiian culture. Series stars Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, and Stephen Hill, as well as the producers and the entire Magnum P.I. crew, participated. Kahu (Officiant) Kordell Kekoa officiated over the ceremony, which included traditional royal maile leis, Oli Aloha (welcoming chant), and Pule Ho’oku’u (closing prayer).

<p>Simon Pegg and Tom Cruise attend the <em>Mission: Impossible &#8211; Fallout</em>&nbsp;U.S. premiere on July 22, 2018, in Washington, D.C.</p>
Simon Pegg and Tom Cruise

Simon Pegg and Tom Cruise attend the Mission: Impossible – Fallout U.S. premiere on July 22, 2018, in Washington, D.C.

<p>Greg Cipes and Kristen Bell attend the Los Angeles premiere of <em>Teen Titans Go! To the Movies</em>&nbsp;on July 22, 2018, in Hollywood.</p>
Greg Cipes and Kristen Bell

Greg Cipes and Kristen Bell attend the Los Angeles premiere of Teen Titans Go! To the Movies on July 22, 2018, in Hollywood.

<p>Halsey attends the Los Angeles premiere of <em>Teen Titans Go! To the Movies&nbsp;</em>on July 22, 2018, in Hollywood.</p>
Halsey

Halsey attends the Los Angeles premiere of Teen Titans Go! To the Movies on July 22, 2018, in Hollywood.

<p>Patrick Renna, who portrayed Hamilton Porter in the movie classic <em>The Sandlot</em>&nbsp;visits MCU Park in Brooklyn, New York, on July 22, 2018.</p>
Patrick Renna

Patrick Renna, who portrayed Hamilton Porter in the movie classic The Sandlot visits MCU Park in Brooklyn, New York, on July 22, 2018.

<p>Niecy Nash, Yvonne Orji, and Issa Rae attend HBO&#8217;s Insecure Block Party at Banc of California Stadium on July 21, 2018, in Los Angeles.</p>
Niecy Nash, Yvonne Orji, and Issa Rae

Niecy Nash, Yvonne Orji, and Issa Rae attend HBO’s Insecure Block Party at Banc of California Stadium on July 21, 2018, in Los Angeles.

<p>Luke Bryan performs at Country Thunder &#8211; Day 4 on July 22, 2018, in Twin Lakes, Wis.</p>
Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan performs at Country Thunder – Day 4 on July 22, 2018, in Twin Lakes, Wis.

<p>Dame Helen Mirren and cast member Richard McCabe pose backstage following performances of <em>Imperium I: Conspirator</em>&nbsp;and<em>&nbsp;Imperium II: Dictator</em>&nbsp;at the Gielgud Theatre on July 21, 2018, in London.</p>
Dame Helen Mirren and Richard McCabe

Dame Helen Mirren and cast member Richard McCabe pose backstage following performances of Imperium I: Conspirator and Imperium II: Dictator at the Gielgud Theatre on July 21, 2018, in London.

<p>An injured Mario Lopez heads to his job as host of <em>Extra</em>&nbsp;on a scooter on July 20, 2018.</p>
Mario Lopez

An injured Mario Lopez heads to his job as host of Extra on a scooter on July 20, 2018.

