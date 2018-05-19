See the best (and most tear-inducing) moments from the royal wedding

Ruth Kinane
May 19, 2018 at 09:56 AM EDT
pinterest
We can all agree the royal wedding between Prince Harry and Suits actress Meghan Markle was packed with beautiful moments from inside and outside the chapel. Ahead, take a look through just a selection of those special snaps. 
REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Oprah Winfrey was all smiles as she arrived at the chapel.
Ian West/PA Wire
pinterest
Serena Williams (with husband Alex Ohanian) waved to the crowd. 
Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
pinterest
Prince Harry and his brother and best man, Prince William, shared a laugh prior to the nuptials.
ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images
pinterest
Queen Elizabeth II wore a jaunty lime green ensemble for her grandson's wedding.
pinterest
Here comes the bride! Suits actress Meghan Markle arrived in a vintage Rolls-Royce with her mom.
OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images
pinterest
Meghan's mother Doria Ragland was greeted at the chapel entrance.
GARETH FULLER/AFP/Getty Images
pinterest
The Duchess of Cambridge helped keep the young bridesmaids and page boys in line.
REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Prince Harry's niece and Meghan's bridesmaid Princess Charlotte was ready to play her part. 
CHRIS JACKSON/AFP/Getty Images
pinterest
The bridesmaids and page boys (including Prince George and Princess Charlotte) gathered on the chapel steps before making their way down the aisle.
OWEN COOBAN/BRITISH MINISTRY OF DEFENCE/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
pinterest
Markle's dress, designed by Givenchy's Clare Waight Keller, was revealed in all its beauty on the chapel steps.
REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
The congregation stood as the bride made her grand entrance. 
REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Harry's father Prince Charles walked Meghan down the aisle.
Shutterstock
pinterest
Prince Harry greeted his bride at the altar of St. George's Chapel with a big smile.
REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Prince Harry removed Meghan's veil while mouthing the words "you look amazing."
pinterest
The Most Rev. Bishop Michael Curry delivered a rousing sermon on the power of love. 
REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
The couple held hands while exchanging vows.
REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Prince Harry slipped a wedding band onto his bride's finger  while saying the words, "Meghan, I give you this ring as a sign of our marriage."
REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge shared whispers in the pews.
REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sharedtheir first kiss as a married couple on the chapel steps.
OWEN COOBAN/BRITISH MINISTRY OF DEFENCE/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
pinterest
Here's a close-up of the smooch.
Ben Birchall / POOL / AFP
pinterest
The happy couples waved to crowds of well-wishers from their carriage. 
REX/Shutterstock
1 of 22

Advertisement
1 of 22 REX/Shutterstock

We can all agree the royal wedding between Prince Harry and Suits actress Meghan Markle was packed with beautiful moments from inside and outside the chapel. Ahead, take a look through just a selection of those special snaps. 

Advertisement
2 of 22 Ian West/PA Wire

Oprah Winfrey was all smiles as she arrived at the chapel.

3 of 22 Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Serena Williams (with husband Alex Ohanian) waved to the crowd. 

Advertisement
4 of 22 ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images

Prince Harry and his brother and best man, Prince William, shared a laugh prior to the nuptials.

Advertisement
5 of 22

Queen Elizabeth II wore a jaunty lime green ensemble for her grandson's wedding.

Advertisement
6 of 22 OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

Here comes the bride! Suits actress Meghan Markle arrived in a vintage Rolls-Royce with her mom.

Advertisement
7 of 22 GARETH FULLER/AFP/Getty Images

Meghan's mother Doria Ragland was greeted at the chapel entrance.

Advertisement
8 of 22 REX/Shutterstock

The Duchess of Cambridge helped keep the young bridesmaids and page boys in line.

Advertisement
9 of 22 CHRIS JACKSON/AFP/Getty Images

Prince Harry's niece and Meghan's bridesmaid Princess Charlotte was ready to play her part. 

Advertisement
10 of 22 OWEN COOBAN/BRITISH MINISTRY OF DEFENCE/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The bridesmaids and page boys (including Prince George and Princess Charlotte) gathered on the chapel steps before making their way down the aisle.

Advertisement
11 of 22 REX/Shutterstock

Markle's dress, designed by Givenchy's Clare Waight Keller, was revealed in all its beauty on the chapel steps.

Advertisement
12 of 22 REX/Shutterstock

The congregation stood as the bride made her grand entrance. 

Advertisement
13 of 22 Shutterstock

Harry's father Prince Charles walked Meghan down the aisle.

Advertisement
14 of 22 REX/Shutterstock

Prince Harry greeted his bride at the altar of St. George's Chapel with a big smile.

Advertisement
15 of 22

Prince Harry removed Meghan's veil while mouthing the words "you look amazing."

Advertisement
16 of 22 REX/Shutterstock

The Most Rev. Bishop Michael Curry delivered a rousing sermon on the power of love. 

Advertisement
17 of 22 REX/Shutterstock

The couple held hands while exchanging vows.

Advertisement
18 of 22 REX/Shutterstock

Prince Harry slipped a wedding band onto his bride's finger  while saying the words, "Meghan, I give you this ring as a sign of our marriage."

Advertisement
19 of 22 REX/Shutterstock

Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge shared whispers in the pews.

Advertisement
20 of 22 OWEN COOBAN/BRITISH MINISTRY OF DEFENCE/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sharedtheir first kiss as a married couple on the chapel steps.

Advertisement
21 of 22 Ben Birchall / POOL / AFP

Here's a close-up of the smooch.

Advertisement
22 of 22 REX/Shutterstock

The happy couples waved to crowds of well-wishers from their carriage. 

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.54 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now