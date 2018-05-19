See the best (and most tear-inducing) moments from the royal wedding

We can all agree the royal wedding between Prince Harry and Suits actress Meghan Markle was packed with beautiful moments from inside and outside the chapel. Ahead, take a look through just a selection of those special snaps.
Oprah Winfrey was all smiles as she arrived at the chapel.
Serena Williams (with husband Alex Ohanian) waved to the crowd.
Prince Harry and his brother and best man, Prince William, shared a laugh prior to the nuptials.
Queen Elizabeth II wore a jaunty lime green ensemble for her grandson's wedding.
Here comes the bride! Suits actress Meghan Markle arrived in a vintage Rolls-Royce with her mom.
Meghan's mother Doria Ragland was greeted at the chapel entrance.
The Duchess of Cambridge helped keep the young bridesmaids and page boys in line.
Prince Harry's niece and Meghan's bridesmaid Princess Charlotte was ready to play her part.
The bridesmaids and page boys (including Prince George and Princess Charlotte) gathered on the chapel steps before making their way down the aisle.
Markle's dress, designed by Givenchy's Clare Waight Keller, was revealed in all its beauty on the chapel steps.
The congregation stood as the bride made her grand entrance.
Harry's father Prince Charles walked Meghan down the aisle.
Prince Harry greeted his bride at the altar of St. George's Chapel with a big smile.
Prince Harry removed Meghan's veil while mouthing the words "you look amazing."
The Most Rev. Bishop Michael Curry delivered a rousing sermon on the power of love.
The couple held hands while exchanging vows.
Prince Harry slipped a wedding band onto his bride's finger while saying the words, "Meghan, I give you this ring as a sign of our marriage."
Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge shared whispers in the pews.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sharedtheir first kiss as a married couple on the chapel steps.
Here's a close-up of the smooch.
The happy couples waved to crowds of well-wishers from their carriage.
