SAG Awards

SAG Awards 2017: See Shots From People's Photobooth

Updated

More from EW

1 of 13

Carlos Eric Lopez for People and EW

Rami Malek

More...

2 of 13

Carlos Eric Lopez for People and EW

Diane Guerrero and Jackie Cruz

More...

3 of 13

Carlos Eric Lopez for People and EW

Diane Guerrero

More...

4 of 13

Carlos Eric Lopez for People and EW

Yara Shahidi

More...

5 of 13

Carlos Eric Lopez for People and EW

Marsai Martin

More...

6 of 13

Carlos Eric Lopez for People and EW

Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, and Charlie Heaton

More...

7 of 13

Carlos Eric Lopez for People and EW

Shannon Purser

More...

8 of 13

Carlos Eric Lopez for People and EW

Marcus Scribner

More...

9 of 13

Carlos Eric Lopez for People and EW

Aldis Hodge

More...

10 of 13

Carlos Eric Lopez for People and EW

Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell

More...

11 of 13

Carlos Eric Lopez for People and EW

Kevin Reilly and Guests

More...

12 of 13

Carlos Eric Lopez for People and EW

Modern Family Stars

More...

13 of 13

Carlos Eric Lopez for People and EW

James McMenamin and Guest

More...

See Also

More from EW

More from EW