See Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's official royal wedding portraits

On Monday, Kensington Palace released three portraits taken after the royal wedding ceremony on May 19 by photographer Alexi Lubomirski.

In one portrait, snapped in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, the happy couple is surrounded by family members, including Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland, Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and the other young members of the bridal party.