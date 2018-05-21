See Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's official royal wedding portraits

Kensington Palace has released three royal wedding portraits by photographer Alexi Lubomirski

Ruth Kinane
May 21, 2018 at 11:22 AM EDT
<p>On Monday, Kensington Palace released three portraits taken after the royal wedding ceremony on May 19 by photographer Alexi Lubomirski.</p> <p>In one portrait, snapped in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, the happy couple is surrounded by family members, including Meghan&rsquo;s mom Doria Ragland, Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and the other young members of the bridal party.</p>
A royal wedding family portrait

<p>&#8220;The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their wedding on Saturday,&#8221; a Kensington Palace spokesperson said Monday. &#8220;They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and also all those who watched the wedding on television across the U.K., Commonwealth, and around the world. Their Royal Highnesses are delighted with these official portraits taken by Alexi Lubomirski and are happy to be able to share them today. They would also like to say thank you for all of the generous messages of support they have received.&#8221;</p>
The newly married couple pose on the East Terrace

<p>Meghan entered St. George&#8217;s Chapel followed by four page boy and six bridesmaids. In addition to the aforementioned royal family members, the party also included 6-year-old Jasper Dyer (godson of Prince Harry), 2-year-old Zalie Warren (Prince Harry&#8217;s goddaughter), 3-year-old Florence van Cutsem (also a goddaughter of Prince Harry), 7-year-old Rylan Litt (Meghan&#8217;s goddaughter), 4-year-old Ivy Mulroney, 6-year-old Remi Litt (another goddaughter of Meghan) and 7-year-old twins Brian and John Mulroney.</p>
The bridal party 

Meghan entered St. George’s Chapel followed by four page boy and six bridesmaids. In addition to the aforementioned royal family members, the party also included 6-year-old Jasper Dyer (godson of Prince Harry), 2-year-old Zalie Warren (Prince Harry’s goddaughter), 3-year-old Florence van Cutsem (also a goddaughter of Prince Harry), 7-year-old Rylan Litt (Meghan’s goddaughter), 4-year-old Ivy Mulroney, 6-year-old Remi Litt (another goddaughter of Meghan) and 7-year-old twins Brian and John Mulroney.

Alexi Lubomirski/The Duke and Duchess of Sussex via Getty Images
