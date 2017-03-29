Richard Simmons
The Evolution of Richard Simmons
Richard Simmons Through the Years
Born Milton Teagle Simmons in New Orleans on July 12, 1948, the fitness guru better known as Richard Simmons kicked off his career in the '70s and rose to fame in the '80s. Pictured here around 1970, Simmons spent decades making small-screen appearances as an exercise expert and tried his hand at acting with roles in General Hospital, Hercules, and Fish Hooks. The star made headlines in 2017 with the release of the Missing Richard Simmons podcast, which explored Simmons' decision to step away from the spotlight. See photos of him through the years, ahead.
Richard Simmons in the Early 1980s
Richard Simmons in the 1980s
Richard Simmons on General Hospital on May 16, 1980
Richard Simmons on General Hospital on October 6, 1980
Richard Simmons in Los Angeles on June 23, 1982
Richard Simmons on American Bandstand on August 5, 1982
Richard Simmons in 1984
Richard Simmons Taping The Sally Jessy Raphael Show in Los Angeles on September 9, 1991
Richard Simmons in Los Angeles in 1992
Richard Simmons With Latoya Jackson at the Video Software Dealers Association Convention in Las Vegas on July 11, 1993
Richard Simmons With Jay Leno on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno on July 12, 1993
Richard Simmons on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno on July 29, 1994
Richard Simmons With Tyra Banks and Jay Leno on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno on January 12, 1995
Richard Simmons With Cynthia Stevenson and Jay Leno on on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno on November 22, 1995
Richard Simmons on on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno on December 17, 1997
Richard Simmons With Jay Leno on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno on February 22, 2000
Richard Simmons on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno on April 28, 2000
Richard Simmons at Zeeland East High School in Michigan on January 25, 2003
Richard Simmons at LIFEfest at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on March 14, 2004
Richard Simmons at the Summer Salad Fashion Show in New York on June 2, 2006
Richard Simmons at the Late Show With David Letterman in New York City on October 16, 2007
Richard Simmons Leading Capitol Hill Staff and Visitors in an Exercise Routine in Washington, D.C. on July 24, 2008
Richard Simmons With William Shatner on the Today Show on January 12, 2010
Richard Simmons in Washington, D.C. on April 22, 2010
Richard Simmons in Beverly Hills on May 24, 2011
Richard Simmons With Miss Florida Lissette Garcia in Las Vegas on June 10, 2011
Richard Simmons at the Wendy Williams Show in New York City on November 15, 2011
Richard Simmons at the Sunset Strip Market in West Hollywood on October 25, 2012
Richard Simmons With Cathy Sondheim and Bill Sondheim at Variety's Home Entertainment Hall Of Fame Gala Dinner in Beverly Hills on December 3, 2012
Richard Simmons attends the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation's 24th Annual A Time For Heroes in Los Angeles on June 2, 2013
Richard Simmons at the 2013 LA Gay Pride Festival on June 9, 2013
Richard Simmons at Project Angel Food's Annual Angel Awards in Los Angeles on August 10, 2013
Richard Simmons With Katy Perry at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on August 25, 2013
Richard Simmons at the Swim for Relief Benefiting Hurricane Sandy Recovery in New York City on October 9, 2013
Richard Simmons at the 87th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on November 27, 2013
Richard Simmons at SPARKLE: An All-Star Holiday Concert in Los Angeles on December 13, 2013