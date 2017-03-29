The Evolution of Richard Simmons

Richard Simmons Through the Years

Born Milton Teagle Simmons in New Orleans on July 12, 1948, the fitness guru better known as Richard Simmons kicked off his career in the '70s and rose to fame in the '80s. Pictured here around 1970, Simmons spent decades making small-screen appearances as an exercise expert and tried his hand at acting with roles in General Hospital, Hercules, and Fish Hooks. The star made headlines in 2017 with the release of the Missing Richard Simmons podcast, which explored Simmons' decision to step away from the spotlight. See photos of him through the years, ahead.