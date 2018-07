See all the photos of Prince William, Kate, and more at Prince Louis' christening

The public got a new glimpse of Prince William and Kate’s third child on Monday, when Prince Louis was christened at a service at the Chapel Royal in St. James’ Palace in London. Those in attendance included the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s two older children — Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3 — and other members of the royal family.

The godparents for Louis, born April 23, were announced prior to the christening. It was also revealed before the service that Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip would not be in attendance, a decision that was reportedly “mutually agreed” between the monarch and Prince Louis’ parents and made “some time ago.”

