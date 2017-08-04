President Obama's Best Pop Culture Moments

When he traded insults on Between Two Ferns

President Obama appeared on Zach Galifianakis’ talk show to promote the Affordable Care Act in 2014 and had no trouble matching the comedian’s deadpan insults and holding his awkward pauses. “What is it like to be the last black president?” Galifianakis asked, to which Obama replied, “Seriously? What’s it like for this to be the last time you ever talk to a president?” When pressed about what a bummer it is he couldn’t run for a third term, the president mused, “It’d be sort of like doing a third Hangover movie. Didn’t really work out very well, did it?”