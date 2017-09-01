Pop Culture That Saved Summer 2017

Kesha’s Rainbow

The summer of 2017 came at the end of a very long winter for Kesha, who has been embroiled in a bitter lawsuit against her former producer Dr. Luke (whom she alleges physically, emotionally, and sexually abused her) since 2014 and who had not released an album since 2012’s Warrior. Appropriately, in the first week of July, the pop star unleashed her own declaration of independence: The remarkable lead single off her new LP =, “Praying.” The gospel-infused ballad, the lyrics of which reveal Kesha at her most vulnerable finding strength in forgiveness, clearly marked the beginning of a new era for the singer (who also removed the dollar sign from her name). The full album followed in August and delivered on that song’s promise, bringing dance jams worthy of a glitter-filled Ke$ha party as well as more heartfelt ballads that come from the pop star’s new place of healing and liberation. “Just put those colors on, girl,” she sings on the affecting title track. “Come and paint the world with me tonight.” Gladly. — Mary Sollosi

---

Kesha’s Rainbow is the first album in a long time that I listen to from start to finish—and then listen to all over again. I’ve been belting out “Praying” in my apartment ever since it dropped (did I just admit that?) and have a trifecta of singles (“Let ‘Em Talk,” “Boogie Feet” and “Boots”) on a walk-to-work loop to get pumped for the day. The combination of Kesha’s triumphant story and best-of-her-career music made this my go-to. If digital files wore out the same way records do, I’d be in trouble. – Carla Sosenko