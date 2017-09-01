News
Pop Culture That Saved Summer 2017
EW staffers reflect on the entertainment that provided the ultimate escape this season.
Pop Culture That Saved Summer 2017
The sweatiest season of the year was accompanied by a palpable dose of national anxiety, but we're grateful for the escape thanks to these must-see movies, music videos, TV shows, and books that helped define the unforgettable summer of 2017.
The Bold Type
Summer is a rough time for a television addict, particularly one who’s not a fan of sweating to death in the New York City subways. But this year, I was introduced to The Bold Type’s Sutton, Jane, and Kat, three twentysomethings navigating careers, love, and most importantly, friendship. Not only did I relate to the show as a writer—all three protagonists work for a magazine—but I related to it as a woman. Every week, it reminded me of the power of female friendships, and I’d walk away from the show feeling renewed, ready to tackle anything life threw my way... even the heat. – Samantha Highfill
You Can’t Turn That Into a House
Its name might be impossible to spit out, but the new FYI reality show is impossible to stop watching. The concept is simple: Each episode, brothers Taimoor and Rehan take an odd large object—bus, carnival trailer, milk truck, dumpster, etc.—and turn it into a house. They usually have about a week to complete the project but their process is not as, let’s say… polished as some of the other home makeover shows on the market (they once started a fire), which makes it a bit more real and enjoyable to watch. The 30-minute show, which began in July, was the perfect little summer escape to carry on through October. — Dalene Rovenstine
Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Cut to the Feeling”
Tucked away on the DVD release of an animated Canadian ballet film (no, I didn’t just string random words together), "Cut to the Feeling" was like a fever dream—one that was actually reinforced by the song’s opening lyrics “I had a dream, or was it real?”. Indeed, it was VERY real to the 7 of us who loved it once it was finally released as a single in May. The song never caught on anywhere besides a few spin classes, gay clubs, and the EW offices. But "Despacito" be damned, it’s my anthem of the summer. — Henry Goldblatt
Girls Trip
One of the most talked-about movies of summer had nothing to do with superheroes or Minions or transforming cars. Four friends took audiences on a debauchery-filled escapade in Girls Trip, the epitome of a knee-slapper that elicited audible “Oh! My! God!” responses and a lot of laughter-fueled tears. Thanks to the antics of Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, Regina Hall, and scene-stealing breakout star Tiffany Haddish, moviegoers are reconnecting with their own Flossy Posse and “making memories that we can laugh about for the rest of our lives,” as Haddish’s Dina says … and maybe buying some grapefruit. If Girls Trip teaches us anything, it’s that friends are worth fighting for. Oh, and to not go ziplining if you have a full bladder (or to stand near/around/under said zipliner). Oooh, also to stay away from absinthe. — Gerrad Hall
The Leftovers
I’m still picking at The Leftovers. The HBO series based on Tom Perrotta’s 2011 novel was never meant to be loved. I mean, what’s to love about the tragic vanishing of 140 million people and the end-times fervor that follows? The third and final season didn’t give us—or its characters—the answers, but it was so sturdy, so rich, so hauntingly beautiful. I’ll never watch Justin Theroux, Carrie Coon, or Christopher Eccleston in another project and not think of Kevin Garvey, Nora Durst, and Matt Jamison. In a surreal 2017 brimming with real-life anxiety, they were my disturbed band of brothers. – Jeff Labrecque
Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle (Nintendo Switch)
When news leaked last year that Ubisoft was developing a game mashing up Mario with their obnoxious Rabbids, the Internet responded with typical scorn and derision. But then, Nintendo legend Shigeru Miyamoto made the game’s creative director Davide Soliani tear up while introducing the game at E3, the #Don’tCryUbisoftMan meme was born, and the Internet changed its collective hive mind. I never thought I would enjoy a turn-based strategy RPG, but Mario + Rabbids is so charming, clever, and engaging that I find myself playing turn after turn. Damn it, Ubisoft man, you got me! — Aaron Morales
Lady Gaga's Joanne World Tour
Trimmed with ten-gallon hats and dipped in Americana swag, the distinctly un-“Gaga” aesthetic of the pop icon’s sixth headlining concert series might, upon first glance, look out of place next to the singer-songwriter’s previous outings. Its title paying homage to her late aunt, who died of Lupus-related causes in 1974, the Joanne World Tour carries on in her memory, its layers quickly peeling back as Gaga works her way through time-tested hits (“Bad Romance”), fresh, glistening gems (“Perfect Illusion,” “The Cure”), and somber, guitar-driven ballads about grief and her own steadfast spirit (“Joanne,” “Million Reasons”)—all of which harmonize together in a highly personal, fully-realized show that ultimately fits right in with the tradition of its creator’s signature brand of razzle-dazzle. Whether Gaga’s serving Joanne, Stefani, or the Lady we know and love, all shades of this ever-evolving chameleon are on display across this can’t-miss musical journey. — Joey Nolfi
Leslie Jones watching Game of Thrones
@Lesdoggg is loud, proud, and one of the best parts of a complete Game of Thrones experience. Her "Game of Jones" segments on Late Night With Seth Meyers are regularly spit-take worthy, but so are her f-bomb-laced, screenshot-filled live tweets. From her insistence on calling Theon "Theron" (like Charlize, but not) to missives like "The unsullied look hard as hell! I mean… umm, y'all know what I mean!!" and "Man, Cersei do you not watch Project Runway?! This hem is f—king horrible," Jones kept me laughing all summer long (well, for seven weeks, at least)… and jonesing for the return of SNL in September. — Breanne L. Heldman
Twin Peaks
Game of Thrones may be the watercooler show of the moment, but all summer long, my Sunday nights have been reserved for the madcap masterpiece that is the Twin Peaks revival. It’s been 27 years since David Lynch and Mark Frost first introduced us to their strange world of Twin Peaks, Washington, and when Showtime first announced the revival, many expected the show to be a coffee and cherry pie-filled nostalgia trip. Instead, what we got was so much weirder—and so much better. Lynch and Frost have crafted a thoughtful meditation on what it means to come back, filled with gorgeous cinematography, unsettling moments, and some all-time-great performances from Kyle MacLachlan, Harry Dean Stanton, Laura Dern, Naomi Watts, and more. To paraphrase a certain FBI agent, this is one damn fine television show. — Devan Coggan
The Misfortune of Marion Palm by Emily Culliton
I was having a hard time with some of the dark, fraught novels that are going to top critics’ year-end best lists. I think that’s because, given all that’s going on in the world, I needed books that were escapes, you know? Enter Emily Culliton’s The Misfortune of Marion Palm. How could you not love an opening line like “Marion Palm is on the lam”? It’s a savagely funny send-up of motherhood, Brooklyn, and marriage (I think our critic called it an acid-dipped version of Where’d You Go, Bernadette) that made me laugh on literally every page. I mean laugh as in laugh-out-loud, snurf-your-coffee laughing. I hadn’t realized what a balm a really great comic novel could be in times like these. — Tina Jordan
Wonder Woman
I never thought summer salvation would come in the form of a superhero movie — but then again, I didn’t know much about Wonder Woman. For example: I didn’t know how riveting fight scenes could be until I had someone to root for. And I didn’t know how much it would mean to see a woman onscreen who could save humanity, never waver from her noble principles, and squeal over the occasional baby, too. Now excuse me while I go learn how to shoot arrows at men while flipping backwards off a horse. — Isabella Biedenharn
Wonder Woman was perhaps our most important film of the summer, and came at a time when we needed it the most. To see a strong, female superhero helm a movie was empowering, and you came out of the theater ready for battle yourself. For the first female-led, female-directed superhero movie, it knocked it out of the park. While it was an inspiring movie for women of all ages, it was a film for anyone to enjoy, which is why it’s so important. — Alex Steinman
Charli XCX's "Boys" music video
Ever since Charli XCX debuted this millennial pink-drenched music video, I’ve been busy thinking about “Boys.” The concept’s genius: As Charli croons about daydreaming of them, a roster of celeb and celeb-adjacent dudes cheekily pose like pinup models for her (and our) viewing pleasure. There’s Joe Jonas with pancakes, Diplo with puppies, Riz Ahmed—who really has been in everything this year—with a teddy bear, and 69 (nice) other boys glimpsed in the video. Yeah, I counted ‘em. “Boys” saved my summer. How could I not? — Shirley Li
Baby Driver
In the glut of summer blockbusters, sequels, and franchise films, an original story can be a breath of fresh air, and Baby Driver delivered high-end sushi levels of freshness. Guillermo Del Toro called the film “An American in Paris on wheels and crack smoke,” and it’s true. Baby Driver isn’t merely a wholly original heist film; it’s a musical—with car chases instead of kick lines. Edgar Wright crafts and choreographs his chase scenes with the precision of a Busby Berkeley number, keeping you literally dancing on the edge of your seat as you marvel at his madcap wizardry. All of this is aided by a deft and compelling ensemble cast, anchored by Ansel Elgort’s boyish charm and Jon Hamm’s off-the-rails bank robber Buddy (please hire him to play more villains). Baby’s relationship with his deaf foster parent Joseph (CJ Jones) adds an emotional weight to the proceedings that layers in substance with all the slick style. As we zip from the opening “Bellbottoms” to a “Tequila”-laced shootout to the climactic “Brighton Rock” to the peppy exit music of the titular “Baby Driver,” we’re carried on a sonic ride that felt like a bowl of ice cream on a sweltering summer day. – Maureen Lenker
Younger
There is more sociologically impactful art in the world than Younger, but nothing is nearly as guiltily provocative or infectiously fun for thirty minutes on a Wednesday as TV Land’s consistently brilliant skewer of the publishing industry. Season four was a noticeably dramatic turn for the series, which loosened the bonds of its central ensemble and examined the real truths of both cross-generational and platonic friendships. But while the season has been setting up the pieces for grander reveals, the true joy of Younger’s summer run was simply getting to float on the breeze of Liza and her friends around a delirious Instagrammable vision of New York City, age be damned. — Marc Snetiker
Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do”
Swift's polarizing new single—a Lorde B-side mixed with Right Said Fred, Peaches, and the Kermit tea-sipping meme—and its accompanying video didn't even exist less than a week ago. Now? It's my favorite movie of the summer, the best reality show of the year, and at least as good as any track off Katy Perry's entire Witness album. This is Swift's The Wolf of Wall Street, an aggressive attack on the audience masquerading as a diss track that has left many (most?) fans sour. Swift lampoons her public image throughout the video, from her romances to her #squadgoals to her status as pop's resident Regina George. She also lampoons the reactions to the lampooning? It's, like, three-dimensional chess with a banging hook. This feels like Swift's final form—her Black Swan ascendancy. Maybe it's best to keep the old Taylor away from the phone; this new one is way more interesting. – Christopher Rosen
Kesha’s Rainbow
The summer of 2017 came at the end of a very long winter for Kesha, who has been embroiled in a bitter lawsuit against her former producer Dr. Luke (whom she alleges physically, emotionally, and sexually abused her) since 2014 and who had not released an album since 2012’s Warrior. Appropriately, in the first week of July, the pop star unleashed her own declaration of independence: The remarkable lead single off her new LP =, “Praying.” The gospel-infused ballad, the lyrics of which reveal Kesha at her most vulnerable finding strength in forgiveness, clearly marked the beginning of a new era for the singer (who also removed the dollar sign from her name). The full album followed in August and delivered on that song’s promise, bringing dance jams worthy of a glitter-filled Ke$ha party as well as more heartfelt ballads that come from the pop star’s new place of healing and liberation. “Just put those colors on, girl,” she sings on the affecting title track. “Come and paint the world with me tonight.” Gladly. — Mary Sollosi
---
Kesha’s Rainbow is the first album in a long time that I listen to from start to finish—and then listen to all over again. I’ve been belting out “Praying” in my apartment ever since it dropped (did I just admit that?) and have a trifecta of singles (“Let ‘Em Talk,” “Boogie Feet” and “Boots”) on a walk-to-work loop to get pumped for the day. The combination of Kesha’s triumphant story and best-of-her-career music made this my go-to. If digital files wore out the same way records do, I’d be in trouble. – Carla Sosenko
Dunkirk
From breathtaking cinematography and an anxiety-inducing score to vulnerable performances and stakes that never lessened, this likely contender for Best Picture wasn’t just a war film, but a staggering and wholly immersive film, unlike what any other cinematic feature has provided in recent memory. — Jami Ganz
GLOW
After spending this past spring devouring The Handmaid’s Tale, my brain was screaming for something on the opposite end of the spectrum—still female-centric and patriarchy-smashing, but without the dystopian stress dreams. Wonder Woman filled that void, no surprise there, but I also found so much joy in binging all of GLOW, with its colorful ‘80s palette and cadre of women literally kicking butt. Had there been 10 more episodes on deck after this first set, I would have happily kept going. — Jessica Derschowitz
Batman: War of Jokes and Riddles
Batman writer Tom King kicked off the summer with Batman #24, which ended with Batman proposing to Catwoman; however, instead of revealing Selina Kyle's answer in the next issue, King and company kicked off their next story arc: The War of Jokes and Riddles. Normally, I would be annoyed about having to wait so long for the resolution, but this story about the Joker and the Riddler turning Gotham into a war zone has been incredibly compelling as the intriguingly bonkers title suggests. (For example, we finally learn the origin story of punchline villain Kite Man. Seriously.) And the best part? It's still not over and will continue beyond the summer. — Chancellor Agard
The Big Sick
I saw The Big Sick in a theater without air conditioning and still left feeling refreshed. The earnest rom-com is based on the story of its writers, Kumail Nanjiani (who also stars) and Emily V. Gordon. Emily (Zoe Kazan) falls into a coma, leaving Kumail to get to know her parents (Holly Hunter and Ray Romano) in an uncertain limbo. It's too simple to call The Big Sick a culture clash, unless that clash also encompasses the conflict between our backgrounds and the future we envision for ourselves, but this Pakistani-American love story is as vital as it is personal. — Kelly Connolly
Claws
In a desert of bad summer TV, this show was an oasis. Claws is action-packed and surprisingly tender. Its over-the-top soapy characters are somehow nuanced and complex—like Uncle Daddy (Dean Norris), a bisexual drug kingpin with a gender-fluid sugar baby. When 9 o’clock rolled around on Sunday nights, I was more interested in what crime Desna (Niecy Nash) and her hilarious nail salon crew were committing than Jon Snow talking about White Walkers. — Eric King
Spider-Man: Homecoming
The buzz surrounding the latest Spider-Man reboot repeated the same phrase over and over: It’s a John Hughes movie, but with a superhero! And Homecoming delivered on that exact promise with panache. Tom Holland is the very embodiment of “can’t take your eyes off” stardom, while the rest of Jon Watts’ ecstatic adventure was loaded with stunning set pieces, comic scene-stealers, and one hell of a Michael Keaton twist that nobody saw coming. — MS
Mac DeMarco's This Old Dog
The indie-rocker's third album contains his most immediate, heartfelt songwriting. It's riven with nostalgic ennui, sure, but it's also a supremely satisfying summer listen, from the lazy lilt of the title track to the dusky, distorted squall of "Moonlight on the River." Few albums sounded as good on repeat in recent months. — Eric Renner Brow
Ingrid Goes West
The tone of Ingrid Goes West can be succinctly summed up by star Aubrey Plaza’s look on the poster: acerbic, biting, and layered. The film, which follows Plaza’s Ingrid on a bonkers jaunt to SoCal to stalk Elizabeth Olsen’s sunny Instagram influencer, has more than one moment that will make you cringe, and laugh at the fact that, well, you are a little bit Ingrid, too. — Dan Heching
Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King
The list of Daily Show alums to go on to great success is a who’s who of comedy: Steve Carell, Stephen Colbert, John Oliver, and Samantha Bee. And with Netflix’s Homecoming King, Hasan Minhaj shows why he’ll be next. In his first stand-up special, the American-born Muslim comedian delivers a serious, emotional, and hilarious hour, which somehow even finds a way to flawlessly work in a reference to NBC’s short-lived drama The Slap. The highlight is an extended story about his relationship with a white girl who stood him up at prom. Full of twists and turns, his animated account concludes with his joking assertion that he’s “the cure for racism.” Probably not, but definitely the cure for a boring night. — Derek Lawrence
Legend of Korra: Turf Wars
This comic picks up right where the original Legend of Korra left off—with its two main female characters walking off into the Spirit World for a much-earned vacation. As writer (and Legend of Korra co-creator) Michael DiMartino explains the history of LGBTQ relationships in the Avatar world, artist Irene Koh provides a beautiful rendition of Korra and Asami's blossoming romance – complete with otherworldly creatures, element manipulation, and martial arts battles fans should expect from an Avatar story. In a summer riven by disaster and discord, this lovely, inclusive book was a much-needed breath of fresh air. – Christian Holub
SZA's CTRL
“Let me tell you a secret,” SZA opens her confessional, musically ambitious debut LP. And, boy, does she divulge. “I been secretly banging your homeboy,” she continues. “Why you in Vegas all up on Valentine’s Day.” That song’s about an ex who ended things on a past Feb. 14 and the rest of the set’s 14 cuts continue to take him, along with a few casual dalliances, to the mattresses. At times, she longs for a man who looks beyond the casing she comes in (“Doves in the Wind”) while at others, she considers her need to roam free (“Warm Winds”); she wonders if a man will ever take her home to his mama (“Normal Girl”) and rails at a man who leads her on (“Love Galore”). It’s a perfect picture of youth — contradictory, lost, angry, happy, lustful, resentful, lonely — that in 2017, weird, distraught time that it is, feels like just the friend you need. – Madison Vain
Brigsby Bear
Every now and then, a film comes along that hits you in all the right places. This summer, it was Brigsby Bear, a story about friendship and adventure that's equal parts funny, poignant, and life-affirming—as well as jam-packed with the kind of creativity and inspiration that will leave your heart feeling full of joy with every watch. — Mettie Ostrowski
The Real Housewives of New York trip to Mexico
The annual RHONY trips always stir up a lot of emotions for the group and laughs for viewers. Mexico was no different, especially when it came to the ongoing feud between Bethenny and Ramona, the tension between Sonja and Tinsley, and Dorinda’s complicated relationship with “making it nice” and downing her beloved vodka. — JG
Dua Lipa
As someone who refuses to pick sides in the Taylor/Katy feud (can’t we all just choose neither?), I would like to pen a heartfelt thank you to Dua Lipa for saving summer music. To my favorite debonair pop diva, I am forever "Lost In Your Light." – Audrey Meaney
Halt and Catch Fire
Only a few episodes into the final season, Halt and Catch Fire has already shown why it's one of TV's best-kept secrets. With a time-jump into the mid-'90s, the characters are trying to stay ahead of the fast changing Internet landscape while managing their turbulent personal dynamics. A highlight so far has been the rekindling of Cameron and Joe's relationship during a gorgeous episode long phone call. Though the show has flown under the radar for the last few seasons, Cameron (Mackenzie Davis) and Donna (Kerry Bishé) continue to be not only the two of the most complex women on TV but two of the most interesting characters of the last decade. — Lauren Morgan
Sheer Mag’s Need to Feel Your Love
Philly punks Sheer Mag twist the guitar theatrics of Thin Lizzy and their ilk into a pointedly leftist attack, then push the whole thing through a lo-fi thresher for a sound that’s a bit like hearing a young Michael Jackson front a superlatively talented punk band in a squat basement. Frontwoman Tina Halladay’s defiantly wounded snarl twins wonderfully with acrobatic guitarist Kyle Seely’s leads, and the whole thing is a bit like falling in love at a protest march. — Alex Heigl
Splatoon 2 (Nintendo Switch)
Ever wanted to be an ink-squirting squid? Yeah, it sounds weird, but the Splatoon sequel's simple premise that pits 4X4 in live but succinct three-minute multiplayer battles to ink the most surface area in various arenas has become wildly addicting. Like I can't stop playing. Why am I still typing? It's time to go ink. — Natalie Abrams