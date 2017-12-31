News

Darren Criss an Emmy winner and other 2018 pop culture predictions we hope come true

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage; Theo Wargo/Getty Images; Mitch Haaseth/ABC

Ridiculous, far-fetched(?) pop culture predictions for 2018

As the final hours of 2017 tick away, EW editor-in-chief Henry Goldblatt looks ahead to 2018 and makes some predictions for what to expect in the coming year of pop culture.

Colleen Hayes/NBC/Getty Images

Amy Poehler returns to TV

Adam Taylor/Newspix/Getty Images

Jon Hamm "tasteful" on-screen nude scene

Danny Feld/ABC

Scandal spin-off

Clay Enos/Warner Bros. Pictures/DC Comics

No more Batfleck

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Meghan Markle wears teal!!

Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/HBO

SHOCKER PERSON TBD not returning for Big Little Lies season 2

Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/HBO

SHOCKER PERSON TBD added to the cast of Big Little Lies season 2

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Anna Faris engagement

Disney
Disney

Ralph doesn't break the internet (see Wreck-It Ralph 2)

Disney/Pixar

Incredibles 2 does

Warner Bros/Everett Collection

New Harry Potter TV series featuring diverse cast

Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Moby comeback

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Leslie Jones gets own TV show

Dean Buscher/The CW

Riverdale "Black Hood" is actually Betty's father

Everett Collection

Step By Step reboot (was wrong about this in 2017; going for it again)

Everett Collection

Living Single revival

Mark Horton/Getty Images

Carly Rae Jepsen drops surprise album (more wishful thinking than prediction)

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Everyone finally learns how to say "Alden Ehrenreich." (See "Saoirse Ronan" in 2017.)

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

 Emmy winner Darren Criss

