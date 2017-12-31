Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
Darren Criss an Emmy winner and other 2018 pop culture predictions we hope come true
EW Staff
Posted on December 31, 2017 at 10:00am EST
Ridiculous, far-fetched(?) pop culture predictions for 2018
As the final hours of 2017 tick away, EW editor-in-chief Henry Goldblatt looks ahead to 2018 and makes some predictions for what to expect in the coming year of pop culture.
Amy Poehler returns to TV
Jon Hamm "tasteful" on-screen nude scene
Scandal spin-off
No more Batfleck
Meghan Markle wears teal!!
SHOCKER PERSON TBD not returning for Big Little Lies season 2
SHOCKER PERSON TBD added to the cast of Big Little Lies season 2
Anna Faris engagement
Ralph doesn't break the internet (see Wreck-It Ralph 2)
Incredibles 2 does
New Harry Potter TV series featuring diverse cast
Moby comeback
Leslie Jones gets own TV show
Riverdale "Black Hood" is actually Betty's father
Step By Step reboot (was wrong about this in 2017; going for it again)
Living Single revival
Carly Rae Jepsen drops surprise album (more wishful thinking than prediction)
Everyone finally learns how to say "Alden Ehrenreich." (See "Saoirse Ronan" in 2017.)
Emmy winner Darren Criss