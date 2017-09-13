News
30 Pop Culture Fashion Icons Who Seriously Inspired Us
Our Favorite Fictional Style Stars
Fashion Week is underway in New York City, but who needs the runway? We’ll take our style inspiration from the screen. EW's staff has picked out 30 fictional characters from movies, TV, music, and books whose style left us in awe — or influenced our own. Read on for our personal pop culture fashion muses.
Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), Friends
It’s no secret that Rachel Green loved fashion, but her own was always evolving. She was never scared to try something new — remember when she wore a tie UNDER a shirt? — and nobody looked better in a T-shirt and jeans. During Friends’ ten-season run, her hair might’ve been the most talked-about part of her appearance, but I was much more interested in her ability to balance high fashion with everyday casual. Also, nobody rocked overalls quite like Rachel Green. — Samantha Highfill
Lisa Fremont (Grace Kelly), Rear Window
As both a princess and an actress, Grace Kelly might be the most stylish woman to ever walk the earth. She was always impeccably dressed, both on-screen and off, but she’s at her most glamorous in Alfred Hitchcock’s Rear Window, starring as the gorgeous and independent socialite Lisa Fremont. When we first meet Lisa, she’s decked out in a killer black-and-white cocktail dress made by legendary costume designer Edith Head. Every detail oozes glamour, from the classy neckline to the intricate beading on the skirt. I might not wear too many dazzling cocktail dresses myself, but thanks to Kelly, I will always love a classic silhouette in black and white. — Devan Coggan
Ziggy Stardust (David Bowie)
Has there ever been a more fashionable being than Ziggy Stardust? David Bowie’s self-invented alien persona broke more than just fashion boundaries. His sexually ambiguous style reshaped gender perception through the use of spandex, sparkles, makeup, face paint, and more. He even managed to make an eye patch look sexy. Ziggy’s creativity and bold choices are an important reminder of what fashion is all about: self-expression. — Mettie Ostrowski
Will Smith (Will Smith), The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
Now this is a story all about how my life got flipped turned upside down, and I’d like to take a minute, just sit right there—I’ll tell you how I became inspired by The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. I’ll put my Will Smith fandom up against anyone. My qualifications: I own Big Willie Style on cassette, CD, and Apple Music; I saw Wild Wild West three times in the theater (getting to the movies that often as a kid is hard); and I’m the one Collateral Beauty defender. This ride-or-die allegiance can be traced back to Smith's hit early-‘90s sitcom, where he was easily the coolest person on television. Whether it was the inside-out school uniform jacket, the overalls, or all of those bright colors (so much bright green), he was the definition of style to this suburban white kid. And ever since, I've hoped to one day have enough swagger to pull off these looks. Well, still no luck, which is why I've had to settle for owning a T-shirt with Carlton’s face (Alfonso Ribeiro) on it. Not a bad consolation prize. — Derek Lawrence
Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester) and Serena van der Woodsen (Blake Lively), Gossip Girl
I am a short, bossy brunette with big brown eyes. I basically already am Blair Waldorf, but Leighton Meester’s Gossip Girl character introduced an accessory into my look that I hadn’t expected (or worn since I was about 6 years old): The headband. Blair’s hair flair gave that Constance Billard School uniform a little something extra, and it added a hint of Upper East Side sass to a New Year’s Eve party dress (made all the more perfect by my blonde, Serena-like BFF, Heidi) for me. — Breanne L. Heldman
While some people were busy admiring Blair’s headbands, I was trying to copy Serena van der Woodsen’s various looks. From the messy perfection of her hair to her effortlessly chic style, Serena always looked like she barely put any thought into the world’s greatest outfits. Whether it was her loosened tie for her school uniform or any number of glamorous gowns, Serena never tried to be a style icon, but that’s exactly what she was. If Beyoncé and Gossip Girl had overlapped, “I woke up like this” would’ve been Serena’s catchphrase. — Samantha Highfill
America Chavez, Marvel comics
Superhero stories have become the modern American mythology. It seems reasonable, then, to expect these modern gods to reflect our highest aspirations as Americans — and no one does that more stylishly than America Chavez. The queer Latina superhero who can punch holes in the universe was first created by writer Joe Casey and artist Nick Dragotta in 2011, but really came into her own in her recent solo series from writer Gabby Rivera. In all that time, America has distinguished herself from other superheroes by never sticking to one static costume. America cycles through a variety of outfits (from badass jackets to comfortable hoodies and T-shirts), but each of them carries that iconic red, white, and blue color scheme, as well as stars, stripes, and everything in between. America’s powers are outrageous and her personality is explosive, but it’s her fashion choices that really signify all the beautiful diverse ways America (the character and the country) manifests today. — Christian Holub
Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar), Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Whether you emulated her looks in the ‘90s or just recently decided to commit your heart, soul, and closet to 1997, Buffy Summers is the ultimate turn-of-the-millennium fashion icon. Who else could take an outfit from the halls of Sunnydale High to the local cemetery? Our Slayer had range — she hit every trend from flannels to halters, and she knew how to pair leather with miniskirts and prom dresses. But maybe the biggest testament to Buffy’s style prowess is this: She carried a stake as an accessory and pulled. It. Off. — Kelly Connolly
Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres), Suits
I’ve never seen a woman dress like a BOSS quite like Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres) on Suits. Her chic, architectural designer dresses — often paired with simple, elegant pumps heels that highlight her long legs — keep her looking professional while also shouting, “Do. Not. F--k. With Me.” from the rooftops. And what woman wouldn’t want to feel that badass every single damn day? — Breanne L. Heldman
The women of Atlas Shrugged by Ayn Rand
I recently started to reread Atlas Shrugged (don’t ask), and though I never finished slogging through it, I was reminded what a genius Ayn Rand was when it came to dressing her characters. No, really. How about “She wore a gray evening gown that seemed indecent, because it looked austerely modest, so modest that it vanished from one’s awareness and left one too aware of the slender body it pretended to cover. There was a tone of blue in the gray cloth that went with the gun-metal gray of her eyes. She wore no jewelry, only a bracelet on her wrist, a chain of heavy metal links with a green blue cast.” Or this one: “She wore a black dress that looked as if it were no more than a piece of cloth crossed over her breasts and falling to her feet in the soft folds of a Grecian tunic; it was made of satin, a satin so light and thin that it could have served as the stuff of a nightgown. The luster of the cloth, streaming and shifting with her movements, made it look as if the light of the room she entered were her personal property…” I literally want every single piece of clothing she describes. — Tina Jordan
Dr. Gregory House (Hugh Laurie), House
I dressed as him for Halloween one year in high school and realized I loved wearing blazers (the extra inside pockets are always clutch). So I started wearing one with my school uniform every day. Flash forward many years later, I now own nine blazers and wear one almost every day. — Chancellor Agard
Joanna/Annie (Goldie Hawn), Overboard
Every single thing Goldie wore in Overboard, from the rich-bitch party dresses in the yacht disco to the spiral permy white-tee-and-superglued-pie-plate-hands look when she's down and out amnesiac. — Leah Greenblatt
Sam, Alex, and Clover, Totally Spies
It’s like Clueless meets Charlie’s Angels, and my 10-year-old self idolized these three Beverly Hills high-schoolers turned secret agents. Aside from the iconic jumpsuits and sweet gadgets, I need everyone to stop and take a moment to appreciate the groundbreaking fact that these animated characters had different outfits every episode. — Alison Wild
Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson), The X-Files
The X-Files’ resident skeptic wasn’t trying to be a style icon, but as Scully once said, “Smart is sexy.” Whether you favor her soft, oversize early-‘90s vibe or the sharp, black-and-white, all-business looks she grew into, there’s something empowering about channeling Dana Scully. And while a lot of her looks, especially in the early years, were fashion don’t's, there’s a reason she kept her round wire glasses even as she started to upgrade her style — it’s why I eventually caved and bought a pair for myself. They’re a practical throwback. Fashion may change, but the need to see your huge, boxy computer monitor is timeless. — Kelly Connolly
Emma Recchi (Tilda Swinton), I Am Love
In I Am Love, Tilda Swinton plays Emma, a Russian immigrant who has married into the Recchi family. In this elite Italian family, Emma acts as a silent — yet powerful — object. What makes her clothes so significant is that the audience is able to understand and connect with Emma through her outfits. The classic, minimalist pieces designed by Raf Simons for Jil Sander tell us so much about Emma. They tell us when she’s sad, when she’s angry, and when she’s falling in love. While the film is set in the early 2000s, the costumes send us back to the '60s, a nod to the old-school mentality of the Recchi family. While Emma must be a part of this culture, she rebels. Not by the things she says, but by the things she wears. — Madeline Hill
Ferris Bueller (Matthew Broderick), Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
The sad truth is that 99 percent of the Ferris Bueller bandwagon would’ve been better off wearing Cameron Frye’s hockey jersey; wear Ferris’ dark shades and a black beret to school and classmates will never let you forget it. But the sweater-vest-over-T-shirt look was not as difficult to pull off. Though I was never so bold as to go full button-down-leopard-print, the combo was a great and low-maintenance way to make the simple seem elegant. — Jeff Labrecque
Geneviève Emery (Catherine Deneuve), The Umbrellas of Cherbourg
There’s not a single thing about Jacques Demy’s The Umbrellas of Cherbourg that isn’t achingly romantic, and that includes all of the candy-colored costumes worn by Catherine Deneuve, at her most beautiful as umbrella shop girl Geneviève. I’ll never get over the little blue scarf she clutches to her heart upon saying goodbye to Guy; her unfinished pink dancing dress, still stuck full of pins, is that much lovelier for her girlish impatience to wear it out; and would the final scene be quite as perfectly melancholy if she weren’t so chic — that unpolished youthful sweetness gone — walking through the snow in her fur coat and high heels? Her clothes tell a story and break your heart, and I would wear them all. From her array of hair ribbons to her pastel cardigans, Geneviève’s is a wardrobe worth waiting for. — Mary Sollosi
Lizzie McGuire (Hilary Duff), Lizzie McGuire
To 12-year-old me in 2001, no one was as fashionable as Lizzie McGuire (Hilary Duff), even though she might not have always believed that herself. I wanted her hair, her graphic tees, her chokers — but most of all, I wanted her never-ending collection of patterned pants. Are they flattering? Like, never. But if Lizzie wore them, I wanted to wear them, and I’ll never forget the pair of sky blue flower-print Gap capris I bought with Lizzie in mind. If only I’d had a cartoon alter ego to go with them! — Isabella Biedenharn
Elaine Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), Seinfeld
TV parental guidelines didn’t come into effect until early 1997, but it’s safe to say that my obsessive childhood viewing of Seinfeld was questionable at best. Every night I would press my nose against the screen in a way that makes me wonder how my eyesight is still this good. I came for the humor, but I stayed for the OG everywoman, Elaine Benes. She was sassy, outspoken, hated social gatherings, and best of all: she rocked the hell out of denim-on-denim. Her big hair and black sweaters were major strokes of inspiration in the evolution of my personal style – something I refer to as “Given Up Chic.” Nearly every article of clothing in my sea of leather jackets and mom jeans nods to Benes and the '90s. I’d like to thank her for that, amongst other things. And if JLD is ever free to do the Elaine Dance, you know I’ll be there. — Audrey Meaney
Harvey (Gabriel Macht) and Mike (Patrick J. Adams), Suits
I can confidently say that I’ve never actually worn a suit nearly as well as the two lead characters on Suits, but Mike and Harvey's impeccable style is etched into my mind whenever I find myself in a department store purchasing and dressing upwards. (This is especially true when the outfit allows for a skinny tie.) I gravitate more towards Mike’s slim, classic look than Harvey's romantic, flashier style, but if I'm being honest, their legacy is about far more than just me. I consider both characters' wardrobes to be the definitive modern take on menswear, and something that culture critics should be able to pinpoint as emblematic of how we dressed (or wanted to) and why it mattered. If, say, Mad Men is our window into ‘60s and ‘70s business attire, Suits deserves to live on for decades as the true north for fashionable fellas in the 2010s. — Marc Snetiker
Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz), Brooklyn Nine-Nine
She rocks a leather jacket with such confidence that it rubbed off on me. I bought an old-school style one, and I mix it with even a simple scoop neck. Bam, I have a solid outfit that makes me look femme without having to doll it up. — Natalie Abrams
Amber (Elisa Donovan), Clueless
Amber’s lewks in this teen classic were the perfect blend of class, sass, and just plain “I don’t give a F.” It’s what every girl needs, in high school and beyond, to get noticed and excel. Some of our favorites from her highly eclectic ‘drobe are as follows: the striped two-piece she wears for phys ed (“My plastic surgeon doesn't want me doing any activity where balls fly at my nose”), the black feather plume realness she sports for a class presentation, and of course, the Pippi-Longstocking-on-crack pigtail braids she dons for a friend's photo. Oh, Ambular, you rock. — Dan Heching
Topaz Mortmain, I Capture the Castle by Dodie Smith
When I was a kid I swooned over Dodie Smith’s 1948 debut I Capture the Castle, the story of 17-year-old Cassandra Mortmain, who lives in genteel poverty in a ramshackle old British castle with her decidedly eccentric family — her sister, father, and flamboyant stepmother, Topaz. There’s so much I loved about this book, but honestly, one of the best parts? The descriptions of Topaz’s dresses: “She was wearing a clinging dark green dress, so shiny that it almost looked slimy—it made me think of seaweed.” “She had her best dress on which is Grecian in shape, like a clinging grey cloud, with a grey grey scarf which she had draped round her head and shoulders. She looked most beautiful—and just how I imagine the Angel of Death.” — Tina Jordan
Murphy Brown (Candice Bergen), Murphy Brown
Classic. Smart. One-of-a-kind. All are wonderful adjectives to describe Candice Bergen’s Murphy Brown… and her sense of style. What young prepster didn’t dream of wearing Murphy’s colorful blazers, classy capes, and houndstooth jackets? What? Don’t tell me that not all 10-year-old aspiring journalists ask their moms if they can dress like Murphy? She wore brooches and scarves, glamorous jewels, and her eveningwear was always flawless. Murphy managed to dress professionally while remaining elegant and feminine — a trick I always try to remember as a now ‘all grown up’ journalist. — Brittany Kaplan
Django Freeman (Jamie Foxx), Django Unchained
THOSE GLASSES. As soon as I got home from the theater after seeing this movie, I scavenged the internet for hours to find a pair that looked like them. That was 2012, and now you can find a pair for about $11 with a simple Google search. You’re welcome. — Alison Wild
Sharon Morris (Sharon Horgan), Catastrophe
It’s easy to be jealous of Sharon Morris' caustic, quick wit on Catastrophe. Ditto her great hair, doting husband, and charming Irish accent. But the thing I envy most about Sharon is her rad fashion sense. It’s not obvious or trendy, but for three seasons, her rompers over tights, faux-fur jackets, and patterned sweaters have been quietly playing in the background, daring us to notice them. I’m pretty sure she shops at the vintage store of my dreams but, like, isn’t super serious about it. Her look is totally effortless, which is of course the most envy-inducing part of all. (She somehow even managed to make an insane blue floral dress with matching cape, giant fascinator and bonkers chunky booties look cool — and that was at her wedding.) — Carla Sosenko
Kiki and Tombo, Kiki’s Delivery Service
This 1989 Studio Ghibli animated movie about a young witch learning to live on her own is beautiful: the Miyazaki hand-painted frames of a coastal town, the color palettes, the tender orchestrations. Its style is also beautiful, simple, but iconic. Kiki makes a great case for uniform dressing with what the movie says is traditional witch garb: a bright red hair bow and blueish-black dress. Her friend Tombo gives us primary color realness with cropped blue jeans, a red and white striped tee, and a yellow sweater tied over his shoulders. I have based outfits on both looks. — Eric King
Scarlett O’Hara (Vivien Leigh), Gone with the Wind
I wore Scarlett O’Hara’s green-and-white BBQ dress for Halloween when I was 13, and I’ve bought countless pieces of clothing over the years because they reminded me of her (so much green velvet). But it’s not really a specific look of Scarlett’s that inspires me so much as the attitude behind them. Her resilience and independence are manifested in her wardrobe. Don’t have a thing to wear? Easy! Tear down your drapes and whip up the most fabulous dress the world has ever seen. (That hat! That fringe!) Suspected of adultery with your family friend? Show up at his birthday party in a jewel-encrusted scarlet letter dress. And don’t forget to accessorize with the perfect resting bitch face. Scarlett lives her life on her own terms, which includes wearing what she wants — whether it’s showing her bosom at a BBQ before three o’clock in the afternoon or buying an extravagant honeymoon trousseau. She knows that whether we like it or not, the way we dress deeply impacts how others see us. Sometimes she uses that to her advantage and other times she flouts it, proving that she and her sartorial choices are strong enough to rise above any withering glances of disapproval. Scarlett was the first person to make me realize fashion isn’t a shallow pursuit, but an exterior reflection of one’s inner values, as well as one’s deepest desires. The bravest among us challenge these boundaries with our clothing and that’s something Scarlett O’Hara’s wardrobe has always encouraged me to do (but I also wouldn’t complain if hoop skirts were in again). — Maureen Lee Lenker
Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen), Hannibal
I want all of his amazing patterned suits. He taught that you should always dress to kill. Lol. — Chancellor Agard
Rose Lindsey (Joanna Cassidy), Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead
In 1991, the colors were bold, the shoulder pads were still high, and being a career woman was already quite par for the course. When Sue Ellen (Christina Applegate) finds herself way in over her head at her new fashion marketing job, she lucks out with the best boss she could possibly hope for — Rose, with her power suits, shoulder pads for days, and bejeweled lizard brooches. At once confident and fun, this boss lady’s fashion aligned with her personality — she’s like a friendly godmother to Miranda Priestley. We’re right on top of your sharp fashion choices, Rose! — Dan Heching