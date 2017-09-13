30 Pop Culture Fashion Icons Who Seriously Inspired Us

Scarlett O’Hara (Vivien Leigh), Gone with the Wind

I wore Scarlett O’Hara’s green-and-white BBQ dress for Halloween when I was 13, and I’ve bought countless pieces of clothing over the years because they reminded me of her (so much green velvet). But it’s not really a specific look of Scarlett’s that inspires me so much as the attitude behind them. Her resilience and independence are manifested in her wardrobe. Don’t have a thing to wear? Easy! Tear down your drapes and whip up the most fabulous dress the world has ever seen. (That hat! That fringe!) Suspected of adultery with your family friend? Show up at his birthday party in a jewel-encrusted scarlet letter dress. And don’t forget to accessorize with the perfect resting bitch face. Scarlett lives her life on her own terms, which includes wearing what she wants — whether it’s showing her bosom at a BBQ before three o’clock in the afternoon or buying an extravagant honeymoon trousseau. She knows that whether we like it or not, the way we dress deeply impacts how others see us. Sometimes she uses that to her advantage and other times she flouts it, proving that she and her sartorial choices are strong enough to rise above any withering glances of disapproval. Scarlett was the first person to make me realize fashion isn’t a shallow pursuit, but an exterior reflection of one’s inner values, as well as one’s deepest desires. The bravest among us challenge these boundaries with our clothing and that’s something Scarlett O’Hara’s wardrobe has always encouraged me to do (but I also wouldn’t complain if hoop skirts were in again). — Maureen Lee Lenker