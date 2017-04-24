10 Pop Culture Coming Out Stories

Jack — Dawson’s Creek, "That is the Question"

Jack McPhee (Kerr Smith) comes out to his father in Dawson's Creek's second season. The student has a heartbreaking moment with his dad, in which he tells him, "I am. You know it. I see how you look at me and I know you know... And as hard as you've tried to stamp it out or to ignore it, I've tried harder. I've tried harder than you, to be quiet, and to forget, and to not bother my family with my problem. But I can't try anymore, because it hurts... I don't want to be going through this. But I am."