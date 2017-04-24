News
10 Pop Culture Coming Out Stories
Ellen DeGeneres — Ellen, "The Puppy Episode"
Ellen DeGeneres made headlines in April 1997, when she came out both on her scripted TV show and on the cover of Time magazine. In Ellen's season 4 "Puppy Episode," Ellen Morgan recognizes that she's gay and tells her friends as such. Within days of the episode's airing, DeGeneres appeared on the cover of Time, accompanied by a cover line reading simply, "Yep, I'm Gay."
Ingrid Nilsen — YouTube
YouTube star Ingrid Nilsen came out in an emotional video on her channel in June 2015. In the clip, titled "Something I Want You To Know (Coming Out)," the lifestyle blogger told her fans, "I'm doing this. Alright, um, I guess I am just going to get right to it. Um, there's something that I want you to know, and that something is, I'm gay!"
Kurt — Glee, "Preggers"
Early in Glee's first season, Kurt Hummel (Chris Colfer) comes out to his father. After the high school student tells his dad that he is gay, Burt Hummel responds, "I know. I've known since you were three. All you wanted for your birthday was a sensible pair of heels."
Barry Manilow — People
After a nearly 40-year relationship with husband Garry Kief, Barry Manilow came out on the cover of People in April 2017. The famed singer said he was nervous about his fans' reation to the news, but, "When they found out that Garry and I were together, they were so happy. The reaction was so beautiful — strangers commenting, 'Great for you!' I'm just so grateful for it."
Maura — Transparent
Maura Pfefferman comes out to her daughter in the second episode of Transparent. Born Mort Pfefferman, the retired professor tells her daughter as she takes the first steps in her transition, "All my life my whole life I've been dressing up like a man. This is me."
Ricky Martin, 2010
Now happily engaged to artist Jwan Yosef, Ricky Martin came out on his personal website in 2010. "I am proud to say that I am a fortunate homosexual man," the singer wrote at the time. "I am very blessed to be who I am."
Ellen Page — HRC Speech
Ellen Page used her platform at the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Time To THRIVE conference and came out in her speech. "I am here today because I am gay," she told the audience. "And because maybe I can make a difference to help others have an easier and more hopeful time. Regardless, for me, I feel a personal obligation and a social responsibility. I also do it selfishly, because I’m tired of hiding. And I’m tired of lying by omission. I suffered for years because I was scared to be out. My spirit suffered, my mental health suffered, and my relationships suffered. And I’m standing here today, with all of you, on the other side of that pain."
Jack — Dawson’s Creek, "That is the Question"
Jack McPhee (Kerr Smith) comes out to his father in Dawson's Creek's second season. The student has a heartbreaking moment with his dad, in which he tells him, "I am. You know it. I see how you look at me and I know you know... And as hard as you've tried to stamp it out or to ignore it, I've tried harder. I've tried harder than you, to be quiet, and to forget, and to not bother my family with my problem. But I can't try anymore, because it hurts... I don't want to be going through this. But I am."
Emily — Pretty Little Liars, "Moments Later"
Emily Fields (Shay Mitchell) comes out in Pretty Little Liars' first season. After her father sits her down to ask what's going on with her, Emily finally tells her dad, "I'm gay."
Shannon Purser
Shannon Purser came out in April 2017. The Stranger Things and Riverdale star posted a note to her Twitter, writing, "I don't normally do this, but I figure now is as good a time as any to get personal. I've only just recently come out as bisexual to my family and friends. It's something I am still processing and trying to understand."