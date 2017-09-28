Playboy Playmates Remember Hugh Hefner

Pamela Anderson

"Goodbye #Hef

Mr Hefner

I have so many thoughts, I have no brain n right now to edit

I am me because of you You

You taught me everything important about freedom and respect. Outside of my family

Outside of my family You were the most important person in my life.

You were the most important person in my life. You gave me my life... People tell me all the time

You gave me my life... People tell me all the time That I was your favorite...

That I was your favorite...I'm in such deep shock.

I'm in such deep shock. But you were old,

But you were old, your back hurt you so much.

your back hurt you so much. Last time I saw you

Last time I saw you You were using a walker.

You were using a walker. You didn't want me to see.

You didn't want me to see. You couldn't hear.

You couldn't hear. You had a piece of paper in your pocket you showed me -

You had a piece of paper in your pocket you showed me -

with my name Pamela with a heartaround

around it.

Now, I'm falling apart.

I'm falling apart. This feeling is so crazy.

This feeling is so crazy. It's raining in Paris now.

It's raining in Paris now. I'm by the window.

I'm by the window. Everything anyone loves about me is because you understood me.

Everything anyone loves about me is because you understood me. Accepted

Accepted me and encouraged me to be myself.

and encouraged me to be myself. Love like no one else.

Love like no one else. Live recklessly

Live recklessly With unfiltered abandon.

With unfiltered abandon. You said the magazine was about a girl like me. That I embody the spirit you fantasized about.

You said the magazine was about a girl like me. That I embody the spirit you fantasized about. I was the one.

I was the one. You said.

You said.

I can hear you say -

Be brave. There are no rules.

There are no rules. Live your life

Live your life I'm proud of you.

I'm proud of you. There are no mistakes.

There are no mistakes. And with men -

And with men - Enjoy ... (Your wonderful laugh)

Enjoy ... (Your wonderful laugh)You have the world by the tail

You have the world by the tail You are a good girl

You are a good girl

And you are so loved -

you are so loved - You are not crazy.

You are not crazy. You are wild and free

You are wild and freeStay strong,

Stay strong,Stay

Stay vulnerable. ... "It's movie time"

You loved my boys ... You were always, always there for us. With your love

With your love Your crazy wisdom.

Your crazy wisdom. I will miss your everything.

I will miss your everything. Thank you for making the world a better place.

Thank you for making the world a better place. A

A freeer and sexier place. You were a gentleman

You were a gentleman charming, elegant, chivalrous

charming, elegant, chivalrous And so much fun.

And so much fun.

Goodbye Hef ... Your Pamela" - @pamelaanderson (Cover star October 1989, February 1991, July 1992, August 1993, November 1994, January 1996, September 1997, June 1998, February 1999, July 2001, May 2004, January 2007, January 2011, January/February 2016)