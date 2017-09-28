News
Playboy Playmates Remember Hugh Hefner
Sarah Weldon and Josh Glicksman
R.I.P. Hugh Hefner
Playboy founder Hugh Hefner died Wednesday of natural causes at age 91, and subsequently sent many of his former cover models and Playmates into mourning. Here, they honor the man who put them on his pages.
Carmen Electra
"R.I.P. Hugh Hefner :( The American Icon who in 1953 introduced the world 2 Playboy mag and built the company into one of the most recognizable American Global brands in history , I am so grateful I had the opportunity to shoot many Playboy celebrity pictorials with u Hef <3 thank u for picking me and Bringing me into the magical world of Playboy ! I just can't stop crying and I can't imagine how many bunnies are crying for u too. U are a class act and I will always have gratitude for your kindness love u Hef #hughhefner#playboy #icon @playboy" — @carmenelectra (Covers June 1998, December 2000, April 2003, January 2009)
Paris Hilton
"So sad to hear the news about @HughHefner. He was a #Legend, innovator, genius, one of a kind with a heart of gold. We had so many fun & incredible memories together. I will miss him dearly. Rest In Peace my friend. –@parishilton(Cover star March 2005)
Kim Kardashian West
"RIP to the legendary Hugh Hefner! I’m so honored to have been a part of the Playboy team! You will be greatly missed! Love you Hef! Xoxo" – @KimKardashian (Cover star December 2007)
Kendra Wilkinson
“Hef changed my life. He made me the person I am today. I couldn’t be more thankful for our friendship and our time together. I will miss him so much but he will be in my heart forever,” Wilkinson said in a statement to PEOPLE. (Cover star November 2005, September 2006, March 2008, and February 2009)
Pamela Anderson
"Goodbye #Hef
Mr Hefner
I have so many thoughts, I have no brain n right now to edit
I am me because of you You
You taught me everything important about freedom and respect. Outside of my family
Outside of my family You were the most important person in my life.
You were the most important person in my life. You gave me my life... People tell me all the time
You gave me my life... People tell me all the time That I was your favorite...
That I was your favorite...I'm in such deep shock.
I'm in such deep shock. But you were old,
But you were old, your back hurt you so much.
your back hurt you so much. Last time I saw you
Last time I saw you You were using a walker.
You were using a walker. You didn't want me to see.
You didn't want me to see. You couldn't hear.
You couldn't hear. You had a piece of paper in your pocket you showed me -
You had a piece of paper in your pocket you showed me -
with my name Pamela with a heartaround
around it.
Now, I'm falling apart.
I'm falling apart. This feeling is so crazy.
This feeling is so crazy. It's raining in Paris now.
It's raining in Paris now. I'm by the window.
I'm by the window. Everything anyone loves about me is because you understood me.
Everything anyone loves about me is because you understood me. Accepted
Accepted me and encouraged me to be myself.
and encouraged me to be myself. Love like no one else.
Love like no one else. Live recklessly
Live recklessly With unfiltered abandon.
With unfiltered abandon. You said the magazine was about a girl like me. That I embody the spirit you fantasized about.
You said the magazine was about a girl like me. That I embody the spirit you fantasized about. I was the one.
I was the one. You said.
You said.
I can hear you say -
Be brave. There are no rules.
There are no rules. Live your life
Live your life I'm proud of you.
I'm proud of you. There are no mistakes.
There are no mistakes. And with men -
And with men - Enjoy ... (Your wonderful laugh)
Enjoy ... (Your wonderful laugh)You have the world by the tail
You have the world by the tail You are a good girl
You are a good girl
And you are so loved -
you are so loved - You are not crazy.
You are not crazy. You are wild and free
You are wild and freeStay strong,
Stay strong,Stay
Stay vulnerable. ... "It's movie time"
You loved my boys ... You were always, always there for us. With your love
With your love Your crazy wisdom.
Your crazy wisdom. I will miss your everything.
I will miss your everything. Thank you for making the world a better place.
Thank you for making the world a better place. A
A freeer and sexier place. You were a gentleman
You were a gentleman charming, elegant, chivalrous
charming, elegant, chivalrous And so much fun.
And so much fun.
Goodbye Hef ... Your Pamela" - @pamelaanderson (Cover star October 1989, February 1991, July 1992, August 1993, November 1994, January 1996, September 1997, June 1998, February 1999, July 2001, May 2004, January 2007, January 2011, January/February 2016)
Nancy Sinatra
"One of the nicest men I've ever known. Godspeed, Hugh Hefner." – @NancySinatra (Cover star May 1995)
Shannon Tweed
"RIP my friend. You changed the world." – @shannonleetweedsimmons (Cover star June 1982, March 1985, April 1986, May 1991, and January 1998)
Aubrey O'Day
"@hughhefner ..when I did playboy he spoke words to me that affected my direction. he was a man the room would stop for when he entered #rip" – @AubreyODay (Cover star March 2009)
Shane and Sia Barbi
"Thank you @HughHefner for making us @Playboy celebrities when we were nobodies.-RIP" – @Barbi_Twins (Cover star September 1991, January 1993)
Chloe Khan
"Thankyou @playboy for believing in me when no one else did . @hughhefner you will be missed forever but remembered even longer" – @chloekhanxxx (Cover star Playboy Slovakia May 2015, Playboy Venezuela December 2015)
Shanna Moakler
"I was 19 when I met @hughhefner my love to his entire family, the entire pb family. He was so good to mine. Ty for the memories...."– @ShannaMoakler (Centerfold December 2001)
Sheridyn Fisher
"One of the most beautiful, kindest souls I've ever met. Thank you for all the light and love. So grateful to have know you. Fly safe" – @sheridynfisher (Playmate)
Coco Austin
I'm am honored that I had the privilege to be apart of the Playboy world! It was a magical time in my life. We'll miss you #RIPHughHefner – @cocosworld (March 2008 spread)
Victoria Silvstedt
"Thank you #HughHefner for bringing me to America #RIPHef #legend @Playboy" – @vicsilvstedt (Cover star June 1997)
Kayla Rae Reid
"'It's good to be selfish. But not so self-centered that you never listen to other people' - Hugh Hefner
Deeply saddened by this news. My prayers and thoughts are with the Hefner family #riphef
I have met so many amazing people and friends throughout my @playboy family. Thank you Hef for all that you have done for so many people in your life. You will be greatly missed. You’re an icon and will live forever in our hearts. #playboy#missjuly2015" – @kaylaraereid (Centerfold July 2015)
Kelly Brook
"Thank you Hef RIP" – @IAMKELLYBROOK (Cover star September 2010)
Carrie Stevens
"So long, my dear friend. I'll always remember you like this, with love & appreciation in my heart. @hughhefner" – @CarrieStevensXO (Miss June 1997)
Candace Jordan
".@hughhefner has passed away at age 91. RIP dear Rabbit King & thanks for all the memories & all the good you brought to this world." – @CandidCandace (Cover star February 1979)
Hiromi Oshima
"Rest in peace, dearest sweet funny loving Hef. You changed my life, and I'm forever grateful for that. I love you very much. " – @hiromioshima (Centerfold June 2004)
Michelle McLaughlin
"so sad to hear this. Thank you for everything Hef!" –@MissFebruary08 (Centerfold February 2008)
Ashley Doris
"Hef is no longer with us. I never really thought this would happen." – @MissAshleyDoris (Centerfold March 2013)
Jayde Nicole
"Such an amazing man. Changed my life forever. We love you Hef" – @Jayde_Nicole (Cover star June 2008)
Kennedy Summers
"Thank you, Hef, for Playboy. And thank you for what you did for me. You've left such an impact on the world...you'll never be forgotten" – @misskennedys (Cover Star June 2014)
Monica Sims
"I love you so much @hughhefner you’ve changed my life in so many ways! I’m forever grateful #RIP" – @monicalsims (Centerfold September 2015)
Kelly Bensimon
"#RIP to the amazing @hughhefner who taught me that healthy was sexy! He has empowered me to be the best version of me." – @kellybensimon (Cover star March 2010)