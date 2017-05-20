Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
Pippa Middleton Is Married! See the Photos from Her Wedding to James Matthews
Gerrad Hall•@gerradhall
Posted on May 20, 2017 at 2:07pm EDT
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Wedding Photos
Princess Kate's sister Pippa Middleton married financier James Matthews in a private ceremony on May 20, 2017 at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield. See some of the photos from the royal affair!
Pippa Middleton
Pippa Middleton and her father Michael Middleton
Pippa Middleton, flanked by her father Michael and sister Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge
James Matthews and Pippa Middleton
Pippa Middleton and sister Kate, Duchess of Cambridge
Prince William and Prince Harry
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, with her daughter Princess Charlotte
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews
Pippa Middleton and her father Michael
