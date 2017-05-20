News

Pippa Middleton Is Married! See the Photos from Her Wedding to James Matthews

@gerradhall

UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty Images

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Wedding Photos

Princess Kate's sister Pippa Middleton married financier James Matthews in a private ceremony on May 20, 2017 at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield. See some of the photos from the royal affair!

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Pippa Middleton

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Pippa Middleton and her father Michael Middleton

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Pippa Middleton, flanked by her father Michael and sister Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge

Samir Hussein/WireImage

James Matthews and Pippa Middleton

UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty Images

Pippa Middleton and sister Kate, Duchess of Cambridge

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Pippa Middleton

Samir Hussein/WireImage

James Matthews and Pippa Middleton

UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty Images

James Matthews and Pippa Middleton

Samir Hussein/WireImage

James Matthews and Pippa Middleton

Justin Tallis/Pool via AP

Prince William and Prince Harry

Justin Tallis/PA Wire/AP

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, with her daughter Princess Charlotte

Justin Tallis/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool/AP

Pippa Middleton and her father Michael

Neil Mockford/GC Images

James Matthews and Pippa Middleton

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews

