See 40 Photos of Orlando Bloom For His 40th Birthday

Orlando Bloom Through the Years
Born in England on January 13, 1977, Orlando Bloom celebrates his 40th birthday Friday. Pictured here in London on October 4, 2011, the actor got his start in his teens, appearing in British small-screen productions. He made a name for himself after, hitting the big screen as Legolas in 2001's The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. In the years since, Bloom has seen success in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, further J. R. R. Tolkien. adaptations, and a Broadway turn in Romeo and Juliet. In honor of Bloom's 40th birthday, see 40 photos of the star through the years, ahead.
Orlando Bloom in New York on December 5, 2001
Orlando Bloom at the Premiere of Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring in Los Angeles on December 16, 2001
Orlando Bloom as Legolas in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring in 2001
Orlando Bloom at the Premiere of Black Hawk Down in London on January 17, 2002
Orlando Bloom at the New York City Premiere of The Lord of The Rings: The Two Towers on December 5, 2002
Orlando Bloom at a Press Conference for Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl in California on June 21, 2003
Orlando Bloom at the World Premiere of Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl at Disneyland on June 28, 2003
Orlando Bloom at The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King's Los Angeles Premiere on December 3, 2003
Orlando Bloom at MTV's Total Request Live in New York City on May 4, 2005
Orlando Bloom With Eric Bana and Brad Pitt at the Photocall for Troy at the 2004 Cannes Film Festival on May 13, 2004
Orlando Bloom at the World Premiere of Troy in Cannes, France on May 13, 2004
Orlando Bloom at a Press Conference for Elizabethtown at the 2005 Toronto Film Festival on September 11, 2005
Orlando Bloom With Kate Bosworth at the Afterparty for the Premiere of Superman Returns in Los Angeles on June 21, 2006
Orlando Bloom at the Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest Press Conference in Beverly Hills on June 22, 2006
Orlando Bloom at the 2006 Teen Choice Awards in California on August 20, 2006
Orlando Bloom in Japan for the Premiere of Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World's End on May 22, 2007
Orlando Bloom at AFI Fest 2007 in Hollywood on November 9, 2007
Orlando Bloom at the Orange British Academy Film Awards in London on February 10, 2008
Orlando Bloom at the Land Rover 60th Anniversary in Moscow on November 15, 2008
Orlando Bloom With Miranda Kerr in Beverly Hills on June 23, 2009
Orlando Bloom in Las Vegas on December 1, 2009
Orlando Bloom in London on May 25, 2010
Orlando Bloom in London on March 17, 2011
Orlando Bloom With Miranda Kerr at the Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on April 2, 2011
Orlando Bloom With Miranda Kerr at the 13th Annual Warner Bros. and InStyle Golden Globe After Party in Beverly Hills on January 15, 2012
Orlando Bloom at the Bremont Boutique Launch in London on July 17, 2012
Orlando Bloom at the 66th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 26, 2013
Orlando Bloom on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon on September 17, 2013
Orlando Bloom With Al Roker on the Today Show on December 13, 2013
Orlando Bloom at the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 2, 2014
Orlando Bloom at Comic-Con International 2014 in San Diego, California on July 26, 2014
Orlando Bloom at the Premiere of The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies in Hollywood on December 9, 2014
Orlando Bloom at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills on February 22, 2015
Orlando Bloom at the Premiere of Digging for Fire in Hollywood on August 13, 2015
Orlando Bloom at the 11th Annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball in New York City on December 1, 2015
Orlando Bloom With Katy Perry at The Weinstein Company and Netflix's Golden Globe Party in Beverly Hills on January 10, 2016
Orlando Bloom at the Launch of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy in Los Angeles on April 13, 2016
Orlando Bloom at amfAR's 23rd Cinema Against AIDS Gala in France on May 19, 2016
Orlando Bloom at UNICEF's 70th Anniversary Celebrations in Manhattan on December 12, 2016