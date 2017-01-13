See 40 Photos of Orlando Bloom For His 40th Birthday

Orlando Bloom Through the Years

Born in England on January 13, 1977, Orlando Bloom celebrates his 40th birthday Friday. Pictured here in London on October 4, 2011, the actor got his start in his teens, appearing in British small-screen productions. He made a name for himself after, hitting the big screen as Legolas in 2001's The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. In the years since, Bloom has seen success in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, further J. R. R. Tolkien. adaptations, and a Broadway turn in Romeo and Juliet. In honor of Bloom's 40th birthday, see 40 photos of the star through the years, ahead.