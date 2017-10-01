Your Pop Culture Horoscope for October

GEMINI

Your birthday may have been months ago, but October is really your time to shine, Gemini. There’s no other time in the year when you can be your complete and true self (or, um, selves) as wholly as you can at Halloween, and your pop culture diet for the next 31 days will be thoroughly devoted to the creepiest, campiest holiday of the year. Whether you’ll be reading and watching things to make yourself shriek with terror or with laughter, your month ahead is both trick and treat — just like you.