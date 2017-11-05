News

New York Marathon: See the Celebs Who Ran the Race

The 2017 New York City Marathon took place Sunday, with runners filling the streets of the Big Apple under a cloudy sky. The turnout certainly did not disappoint, as celebrities like Kevin Hart and Karlie Kloss participated in the event. Additionally, there were several memorable costumes on display, including a nod to Saturday Night Live character David S. Pumpkins.

 

Perhaps most notable of all, 36-year-old Shalane Flanagan became the first American to win the women’s title in 40 years with her outstanding time of 2 hours and 26 minutes. The last American woman to hold the title was Miki Gorman.

 

Check out some highlights from the race in the gallery ahead.

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart with marathon director Peter Ciaccia

Model Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss with fellow marathoner Kathrine Switzer and Peter Ciaccia

Former NFL player Tiki Barber

Chef Daniel Humm (center)

Women's champion Shalane Flanagan

Shalane Flanagan

A (not-so-cowardly) lion

Batman

David S. Pumpkins

Minnie Mouse

