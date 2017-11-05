New York Marathon: See the Celebs Who Ran the Race

Pounding the pavement

The 2017 New York City Marathon took place Sunday, with runners filling the streets of the Big Apple under a cloudy sky. The turnout certainly did not disappoint, as celebrities like Kevin Hart and Karlie Kloss participated in the event. Additionally, there were several memorable costumes on display, including a nod to Saturday Night Live character David S. Pumpkins.

Perhaps most notable of all, 36-year-old Shalane Flanagan became the first American to win the women’s title in 40 years with her outstanding time of 2 hours and 26 minutes. The last American woman to hold the title was Miki Gorman.

Check out some highlights from the race in the gallery ahead.