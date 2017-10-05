Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
New York Comic-Con 2017: The Best Cosplayers
EW Staff
Posted on October 5, 2017 at 5:36pm EDT
Jon Snow White, a Game of Thrones/Snow White mash-up cosplayer
Horror cosplayer as Michael Myers babysitting Chucky
Star Wars cosplayer as Slave Leia
Suicide Squad cosplayer as Harley Quinn
Slenderman cosplayer
Suicide Squad cosplayer as The Joker
The Fisher King cosplayer as the Red Knight
The Cat and the Canary gets a superhero twist at the hands of cosplayers dressed as Black Canary and a hybrid of Spider-Man and Black Cat
Star Wars cosplayer an patriot as Storm Paratrooper
Mortal Kombat cosplayer as Kitana
The Handmaid's Tale cosplayer as a handmaid
Lollipop Chainsaw cosplayer as Juliet Starling
Cosplayer wears Happy Death Day mask
Alice in Wonderland cosplayers as the Mad Hatter and Queen of Hearts
The Dark Knight cosplayer as The Joker
DC Comics cosplayer as Harley Quinn
Dead Silence cosplayer as Billy