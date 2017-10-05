News

New York Comic-Con 2017: The Best Cosplayers

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Jon Snow White, a Game of Thrones/Snow White mash-up cosplayer

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Horror cosplayer as Michael Myers babysitting Chucky

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Star Wars cosplayer as Slave Leia

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Suicide Squad cosplayer as Harley Quinn

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Slenderman cosplayer

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Suicide Squad cosplayer as The Joker

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

The Fisher King cosplayer as the Red Knight

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

The Cat and the Canary gets a superhero twist at the hands of cosplayers dressed as Black Canary and a hybrid of Spider-Man and Black Cat

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Star Wars cosplayer an patriot as Storm Paratrooper

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Mortal Kombat cosplayer as Kitana

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

The Handmaid's Tale cosplayer as a handmaid

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Lollipop Chainsaw cosplayer as Juliet Starling

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Cosplayer wears Happy Death Day mask

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Alice in Wonderland cosplayers as the Mad Hatter and Queen of Hearts

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

The Dark Knight cosplayer as The Joker

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

DC Comics cosplayer as Harley Quinn

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Dead Silence cosplayer as Billy

