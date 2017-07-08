Nelsan Ellis' Life in Photos

Nelsan Ellis in 'True Blood'

Nelsan Ellis died at the age of 39 on June 8, his manager Emily Gerson Saines confirmed to EW. “Nelsan has passed away after complications with heart failure,” she said in a statement. “He was a great talent, and his words and presence will be forever missed.” Ellis rose to fame for playing Lafayette in HBO's True Blood. In this 2008 still from the series, Ellis is seen alongside actor Kevin Alejandro.