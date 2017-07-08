News

Nelsan Ellis' Life in Photos

John P. Johnson/HBO

Nelsan Ellis in 'True Blood'

Nelsan Ellis died at the age of 39 on June 8, his manager Emily Gerson Saines confirmed to EW. “Nelsan has passed away after complications with heart failure,” she said in a statement. “He was a great talent, and his words and presence will be forever missed.” Ellis rose to fame for playing Lafayette in HBO's True Blood. In this 2008 still from the series, Ellis is seen alongside actor Kevin Alejandro.

Matthew Eisman/Getty Images

Nelsan Ellis in NYC

Just a few months before his death, Ellis attended a screening of Little Boxes in New York City in April.

Angela Weiss/WireImage

Nelsan Ellis at the Golden Globes

In 2009, Nelsan Ellis (far right) posed on the red carpet alongside his True Blood costars at HBO's Golden Globes afterparty.

D Stevens/Universal

Nelsan Ellis in Get On Up

Ellis portrayed Bobby Byrd in 2014's James Brown biopic Get On Up.

Chelsea Lauren/WireImage

Nelsan Ellis at the final True Blood premiere

In 2014, Ellis brought his grandmother as his date to the premiere of the final season of True Blood in Hollywood.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Nelsan Ellis and His Son

In 2010, he brought his son to the HBO Luxury Lounge ahead of the Golden Globes.

Michael Parmelee/CBS

Nelsan Ellis on Elementary

One of Ellis' final roles was on CBS' Elementary, His Shinwell Johnson character joined the fray at the beginning of season 5 in 2016 and remained through May 201.

