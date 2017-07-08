Nelsan Ellis' Life in Photos

News
Nelsan Ellis in 'True Blood'
Nelsan Ellis died at the age of 39 on June 8, his manager Emily Gerson Saines confirmed to EW. “Nelsan has passed away after complications with heart failure,” she said in a statement. “He was a great talent, and his words and presence will be forever missed.” Ellis rose to fame for playing Lafayette in HBO's True Blood. In this 2008 still from the series, Ellis is seen alongside actor Kevin Alejandro.
Nelsan Ellis in NYC
Just a few months before his death, Ellis attended a screening of Little Boxes in New York City in April.
Nelsan Ellis at the Golden Globes
In 2009, Nelsan Ellis (far right) posed on the red carpet alongside his True Blood costars at HBO's Golden Globes afterparty.
Nelsan Ellis in Get On Up
Ellis portrayed Bobby Byrd in 2014's James Brown biopic Get On Up.
Nelsan Ellis at the final True Blood premiere
In 2014, Ellis brought his grandmother as his date to the premiere of the final season of True Blood in Hollywood.
Nelsan Ellis and His Son
In 2010, he brought his son to the HBO Luxury Lounge ahead of the Golden Globes.
Nelsan Ellis on Elementary
One of Ellis' final roles was on CBS' Elementary, His Shinwell Johnson character joined the fray at the beginning of season 5 in 2016 and remained through May 201.
