This Week's Must List: The Good Fight, Annihilation, and Life Sentence

Life Sentence

After seven seasons of threatening texts and black hoodies, Pretty Little Liars’ Lucy Hale was ready for something new. “A lot of the stuff that was coming my way was tonally the same,” Hale says of her post–PLL career. “I read [Life Sentence], and it was a no-brainer.” On the CW dramedy, Hale plays Stella, a 23-year-old who’s lived much of her life like she’s dying — because she was — until she finds out her cancer is cured. “It’s the best news they could’ve hoped for, but it turns the whole family’s world upside down,” Hale says. “They finally have to deal with the issues they’ve been repressing.” (The CW, Wednesdays, 9 p.m.)