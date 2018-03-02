The Must List
This Week's Must List: The Good Fight, Annihilation, and Life Sentence
Posted on
more EW
1 of 9
The Good Fight
No one rolls their eyes better than Christine Baranski as ferocious attorney Diane Lockhart — and she does plenty of it in the more topical and dangerous second season of this underappreciated legal gem. (CBS All Access, Sundays)
2 of 9
'Make Me Feel' by Janelle Monàe
This electro-funk pop bop from the endlessly innovative musician is a sexy, summer-ready earworm (not to mention a possible game-changer for Monáe) that showcases the rising star’s epic Prince and Janet Jackson vibes.
3 of 9
Children of Blood and Bone by Tomi Adeyemi
Debut novelist Adeyemi draws from African folklore for her epic fantasy about a young woman avenging her mother’s death. Slyly political and astonishingly imaginative, this is a phenomenon in the making, literally: A movie is already in the works after a reported seven-figure deal.
4 of 9
Annihilation
Jeff VanderMeer’s award-winning 2014 novel becomes a tricky, trippy sci-fi stunner, led by Natalie Portman as a scientist who sets out to save her husband — and possibly the planet — by investigating a highly unnatural phenomenon known as the Shimmer.
5 of 9
Lorde on tour
On the heels of her smash sophomore album, Melodrama — EW’s best pick of 2017 — Lorde made only a select few festival appearances, but the brilliant Kiwi finally kicks off an ambitious six-week American-arena tour in Milwaukee on March 1. We’re waiting for it, the ticket, we want it.
6 of 9
Foxtrot
Samuel Maoz’s acclaimed drama (it swept the Israeli equivalent of the Oscars) seems at first like a straightforward portrait of parents grieving their young son. But where it goes from there makes for one of the most wildly original movie experiences in years.
7 of 9
Unmasked by Andrew Lloyd Webber
The musical theater titan behind The Phantom of the Opera, Evita, Cats, and more goes behind the curtain in this candid new memoir, filled with fascinating tidbits that also serve as a reminder of one man’s singular impact on an entire art form.
8 of 9
Life Sentence
After seven seasons of threatening texts and black hoodies, Pretty Little Liars’ Lucy Hale was ready for something new. “A lot of the stuff that was coming my way was tonally the same,” Hale says of her post–PLL career. “I read [Life Sentence], and it was a no-brainer.” On the CW dramedy, Hale plays Stella, a 23-year-old who’s lived much of her life like she’s dying — because she was — until she finds out her cancer is cured. “It’s the best news they could’ve hoped for, but it turns the whole family’s world upside down,” Hale says. “They finally have to deal with the issues they’ve been repressing.” (The CW, Wednesdays, 9 p.m.)
9 of 9
Flint Town
Netflix’s eight-part docuseries goes inside the ongoing devastating water crisis in Flint, Mich., where cost-cutting measures led to drinking water being contaminated with lead and other toxins. Through ride-alongs and interviews with the city’s understaffed police department and parents, the series examines how the disaster began and, in doing so, questions how we view modern policing on a national level.