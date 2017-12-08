EW's Holiday Movie Must List: Star Wars: The Last Jedi, I, Tonya, and The Post

The Disaster Artist

Robyn Paris, who appeared in the famously bad 2003 movie The Room, reviews The Disaster Artist, James Franco's film about the making of actor-director Tommy Wiseau's unintentionally comical drama.

Robyn Paris' Review:

"The Disaster Artist is a generous portrayal of the sweet but unlikely friendship between [James] Franco's Tommy Wiseau and his costar Greg Sestero (Dave Franco), two outsiders who turned a hilariously bad film into a worldwide cult phenomenon. I always thought The Room was like lightning—it never strikes in the same place twice. The Disaster Artist has proven me wrong: It's a bolt of lightning that brilliantly captures the pathos, the humor, and the bare humanity of striving."

Read her full review here.