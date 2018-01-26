The Must List
This Week's Must List: RuPaul, This Is Us, and Atlanta Monster
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
Hold on to your wigs: Nine fan favorites from seasons past submit themselves to another round of bonkers challenges and epic lip-sync face-offs. Guest judges include Baby Spice, Tituss Burgess, and…Nancy Pelosi?! Shante, you stay.
This is Us
You were still recovering from that brutal therapy scene when more clues about Jack’s death started dropping. Get fired up for the post–Super Bowl episode (NBC, Feb. 4) of the heartwarming family drama and see if it answers the show’s biggest mystery and, well, bowls you over. As always, have tissues at the ready.
The Wedding Date by Jasmine Guillory
Guillory’s debut novel is a swoony rom-com brimming with humor and charm. After a meet-cute in an elevator, Alexa becomes Drew’s date to his ex’s wedding—and what ensues is a consuming romance on a collision course toward happily-ever-after, with all the bumps and bruises of real life.
The Silence of the Lambs
Jonathan Demme’s 1991 classic is brought back to life with a 4K digital restoration. Experience the Oscar-winning performances of Jodie Foster and Anthony Hopkins all over again with this Criterion release, which includes 38 minutes of deleted scenes and four documentaries featuring interviews with the cast and crew. Goes well with fava beans and a nice Chianti.
Minute + A Glass of Wine
Everyone needs a little vino and me time occasionally, and world-famous musicians are no exception. On her new YouTube series, Kelly Clarkson, glass in hand, will muse on her pop culture obsessions, perform live, and, obviously, spend a lot of time talking about Meryl Streep.
Atlanta Monster
An early contender for the true-crime podcast of 2018, Atlanta Monster reexamines the disappearance and murders of more than 25 African-American children and young adults during the late ’70s and early ’80s. Creator Payne Lindsey (of 2016’s missing-person podcast Up and Vanished) interviews law enforcement officials, family members, and newscasters to illuminate both the young victims and the city’s vast racial divide.
The Wife by Alafair Burke
The latest from lawyer–turned–bestselling novelist Burke (The Ex) is as freshly topical as a #MeToo hashtag, but it unfolds with the slow-burn thrill of pure fiction: When a liberal Manhattan media figure is accused of sexual misconduct, should his young wife stand by her man? The answer is a genuine shocker, sneaky and smart.
"Dancing" by Kylie Minogue
Who says you have to choose between cowboy boots and dancing shoes? On the lead single from her 14th studio album, Golden (out April 6), Minogue blends euphoric electronica and booming country to great effect—and her dance-floor invitation is both uplifting and irresistible.
"Lottery by Jade Bird
“It just formed out of the sky,” Bird, 20, says of her experience penning “Lottery,” the sunny, soulful new jam and lead single off her debut album, expected later this year. “I literally played the two chords that start the song and the rest came straight to me. I was like, ‘Hold on a minute!’ ” The U.K. upstart, who counts Alanis Morissette and Patti Smith as heroes, says she felt called to put forward the upbeat cut as a single immediately. “It’s ironic, because it does sort of feel like the end of the world sometimes, but I’m feeling a lot more optimistic [now]. You need positivity to beat back that bad. I’m young and I’m excited about life—I wanted to get that across.”
One Day at a Time
Both a throwback and a fresh take, Netflix’s reboot follows a multigenerational Cuban family — led by single mom Penelope (Justina Machado) and her mother, Lydia (Rita Moreno) — trying to make ends meet. The second season continues the first’s buoyant winning streak.