This Week's Must List: RuPaul, This Is Us, and Atlanta Monster

"Lottery by Jade Bird

“It just formed out of the sky,” Bird, 20, says of her experience penning “Lottery,” the sunny, soulful new jam and lead single off her debut album, expected later this year. “I literally played the two chords that start the song and the rest came straight to me. I was like, ‘Hold on a minute!’ ” The U.K. upstart, who counts Alanis Morissette and Patti Smith as heroes, says she felt called to put forward the upbeat cut as a single immediately. “It’s ironic, because it does sort of feel like the end of the world sometimes, but I’m feeling a lot more optimistic [now]. You need positivity to beat back that bad. I’m young and I’m excited about life—I wanted to get that across.”