The Must List
This Week's Must List: The Punisher, Murder on the Orient Express, and Search Party
Breaking down the top 10 things we love this week
Murder on the Orient Express
Kenneth Branagh pulls double duty as director and leading man of this fresh adaptation of the Agatha Christie classic. An all-star cast and a razor-sharp script help dust the cobwebs off what is still a cracklingly good old-fashioned mystery.
The Punisher
Marvel's latest feels unlike any other on its small-screen slate, thanks to star Jon Bernthal, who delivers a magnetic turn as the tortured antihero. When Frank Castle begins his bloody crusade, you'll want to look away. Bernthal makes sure you don't. (Netflix)
The Vanity Fair Diaries by Tina Brown
The magazine veteran holds nothing back in this riveting compilation of the diaries she kept during her eight-year tenure as Vanity Fair's editor in chief. She goes behind the scenes of famous covers, dishes on several A-listers, and provides plenty of Trump dirt.
Search Party
In its Hitchcock-inspired second season, TBS' breakout mystery-comedy transforms into a hilarious psychological thriller as Dory (Alia Shawkat) and her band of clueless New York hipsters struggle to get away with murder. Brunch, apparently, comes with bottomless paranoia. (Sundays, 10 p.m., TBS)
Mudbound
Pariah director Dee Rees establishes herself as a towering cinematic voice with her new film and Sundance darling, which is debuting Nov. 17 on Netflix. The star-studded ensemble cast, including Carey Mulligan, Mary J. Blige, and Garrett Hedlund, brings to life a gripping tale of two families clashing over class, race, and territory in WWII-era Mississippi.
Two Kinds of Truth by Michael Connelly
The 20th novel in Connelly's Bosch series (which is also a show on Amazon) is one of its best. When an old case comes back to haunt the detective, he's sent down a perilous and — for readers — thrilling road, and he's forced to clear his name and finally confront his past.
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Hell hath no fury like Frances McDormand scorned. Woody Harrelson learns that the hard way in Martin McDonagh's festival favorite about a grieving mother who takes justice into her own hands, publicly ridiculing a local police chief (and wreaking havoc on townsfolk) as her daughter's killer goes unpunished.
Star Wars Battlefront II
A sequel to the 2015 reboot of the Battlefront series, the new Star Wars game finally introduces a single-player campaign. It also generously expands its already massive multiplayer gameplay, from epic space battles to multistage assaults on familiar planets and even a batch of cross-era characters spanning the three trilogies.
A Fantastic Woman
Part romantic thriller, part soul-searching love letter to individual identity, Sebastián Lelio's Chilean Oscar submission is a carefully directed, endlessly gorgeous portrait of a trans woman's fight for equality in the wake of her partner's death. The movie is every bit as varied and label-defying as the superhero at its center.
Lady Dynamite
Boasting an impressive guest cast (Fred Armisen, Judd Apatow), season 2 of Maria Bamford's idiosyncratic comedy explores how the funny lady's bipolar disorder affects her relationships, both romantic and platonic. (Netflix)