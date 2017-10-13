News

This Week's Must List: Outlander, St. Vincent, and Mindhunter

Breaking down the top 10 things we love this week

Illustration by John Ritter for EW

Jamie and Claire reunited on Outlander

It's the scene we've all been waiting for: Claire (Caitriona Balfe) reunites with her 18th-century hubby, Jamie (Sam Heughan), in his print shop. That sound you're hearing now is millions of fans simultaneously shouting, "Finally!"

Dey Street Books

We're Going to Need More Wine by Gabrielle Union

A year after the Being Mary Jane star wrote an explosive, powerful Los Angeles Times op-ed discussing the trauma of sexual assault, Union has returned to the page with this stunning essay collection. It's an affirmation of her uncanny insight and profound capacity for empathy.

Danielle Holbert

All American Made, Margo Price

Price takes the vivid storytelling and rootsy twang of last year's debut, Midwest Farmer's Daughter, to new heights on her second LP, a lush collection of tunes tackling subjects from the rural working class ("Heart of America") to gender discrimination ("Pay Gap").

Patrick Harbron/Netflix

Mindhunter

Executive-produced and directed in part by David Fincher, this moody yet surprisingly charming slow-burn drama stars Jonathan Groff (Glee) and Holt McCallany (Sully) as two FBI agents who tumble down a psychological rabbit hole to understand a new phenomenon sweeping America in the late '70s: serial killers.

David James/PARAMOUNT

Dreamgirls: Director's Extended Edition Blu-ray

Revisit the Oscar-winning 1960s girl-group musical with a new Blu-ray/digital HD release that includes an extended director's edition and Jennifer Hudson's screen test. And we are telling you, you're going to love it.

Penguin Workshop

Muppet Meet the Classics: The Phantom of the Opera by Gaston Leroux and Erik Forrest Jackson

A new book series from an EW alum, which combines our favorite felt friends and great literature, begins by reimagining Gaston Leroux's classic. The mash-up is a fun, unexpectedly gripping meld of the Muppets' sensibility with an engrossing tale of love and jealousy. (Miss Piggy, obviously, takes center stage as Christine.)

ITVS

For Ahkeem

Filmed over the course of three years and exec-produced by People's Jeff Truesdell, this intimate, honest doc follows Daje Shelton, a black teen in St. Louis struggling to find her future and graduate in a system seemingly set up for her failure.

Mat Hayward/WireImage

Masseduction, St. Vincent

Unified by a singular creative vision and the helping hand of co-producer Jack Antonoff, Annie Clark's fifth solo album as St. Vincent runs the gamut from berserk prog ("Fear the Future") to synth-pop ("Sugarboy") to cheekily cinematic balladry ("New York").

American Wolf by Nate Blakeslee

In this vibrant work of nonfiction, a Texas Monthly writer goes into the mind — and heart — of a wolf. He tells the remarkable true story of O-Six, a wolf brought back to the Rockies by conservationists, as she fights hunters, cattle ranchers, and her own species for survival.

Elizabeth Morris/Netflix

Patton Oswalt: Annihilation

In this Netflix stand-up special, Emmy winner Oswalt navigates tragedy and comedy, poignantly (somehow) pairing dick jokes with memories of his wife's passing. 

