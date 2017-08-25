The Must List
Narcos, Fifth Harmony, and Robert Pattinson make this week's Must List
An expanded version of the signature feature debuts in the new issue — and online
Narcos
When Netflix's thrilling cops-and-dealers drama returns for season 3, the good guys will be battling not one kingpin (R.I.P. Pablo) but four. Fortunately, Agent Peña (Pedro Pascal) is still there to crash the party. (Premieres Sept. 1)
Mrs. Fletcher by Tom Perrotta
The author of The Leftovers, Little Children, and Election is an expert at teasing out particular strains of suburban ennui. His latest novel centers on the titular character, a lonely divorcée who gets lured in by a porn website for MILFs, and her jock son, Brendan, who's disappointed to find that college isn't the bro-topia he'd expected.
Dissect
This long-form musical podcast, now in its second season, delves into the architecture of albums. Host Cole Cuchna dedicates most episodes to a single track and painstakingly analyzes the inspiration and influence behind the song, sometimes word by word. You'll be left in awe of the artistry lurking in your workout playlist.
Ducktales
Disney XD's reboot of the beloved '80s cartoon about Scrooge McDuck (David Tennant) and his adventurous family is as disarmingly funny for new viewers as it is nostalgic for old ones, thanks to die-hard fans-turned-cast members like Ben Schwartz, Beck Bennett, and Danny Pudi.
Good Time
Grime covers every inch of the screen -- and Robert Pattinson's face -- in the new thriller from filmmaking siblings the Safdie brothers. The story follows area dirtbag Connie (Pattinson), who, after a heist gone wrong, runs an increasingly desperate gambit to spring his mentally challenged brother from prison. Good Time is kinetic and upsetting and dives headfirst into a side of New York City that most movies avoid like an empty subway car. (R)
Emma in the Night by Wendy Walker
Reese Witherspoon optioned Wendy Walker's last book, All Is Not Forgotten, and now the writer returns with yet another twisted tale, this one about two teen sisters who are kidnapped. The rub: When three years pass, only one of the girls comes back.
"He Like That" by Fifth Harmony
On this electrifying, guitar-driven standout from the group's self-titled LP -- their first without original member Camila Cabello -- the foursome dish about a guy so hot they lose control of the English language: "He like that bang bang bang, he like that bomb bomb bomb." We like this song song song.
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Who needs Nathan Drake? The dashing hero of the Uncharted series may have retired, but treasure-hunter Chloe Frazer and gun for hire Nadine Ross are here to carry on the adventuring legacy (and help the game ace the Bechdel test). Explore India's Western Ghats -- the largest open area in the franchise's history -- as you uncover hidden ruins and ancient artifacts.
Project Runway
In fashion, one day you're in and the next you're out. Project Runway's 16th season is taking measure(ment)s to make sure it stays "in." Unlike in seasons past, the designers are working each week with size-inclusive models ranging from size 0 to 22. It's a perfect fit. (Thursdays, 9 p.m., Lifetime)
Do the Right Thing on HBO Go
Spike Lee's masterpiece (the best New York movie ever made, if you ask us) portrays Brooklyn as a pressure cooker of racial tension and frustration during one hot summer day. It's a movie worth revisiting every few years.
