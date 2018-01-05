The Must List

This Week's Must List: Molly's Game, Grown-ish, and Cardi B

Breaking down the top 10 things we love this week

Illustration by John Ritter for EW

Molly's Game

Jessica Chastain gives a magnetic lead performance in Aaron Sorkin's wildly entertaining directorial debut about Molly Bloom, a former Olympic-level skier who went on to run one of the most high-profile underground poker rings in the world.

Lorey Sebastian/Entertainment Studios

Hostiles

Arguably the best American Western since Unforgiven, Scott Cooper's Hostiles features a superb Christian Bale as an officer leading a Native American family on a treacherous thousand-mile trek to their tribal homeland. Rosamund Pike plays a mother who has lost everything but who, along with Bale, gains some small measure of grace.

Netflix

Lovesick

The will-they-won't-they intrigue continues to simmer between best friends Dylan (Johnny Flynn) and Evie (The Good Doctor's Antonia Thomas) in the third season of this cheeky British rom-com. But it's horndog Luke's (Daniel Ings) earnest and often misguided search for true romance that has us alternately giggling and swooning. (Streaming now on Netflix)

GP Images/Getty Images

'Bartier Cardi,' Cardi B (feat. 21 Savage)

The "Bodak Yellow" queen steps back into her red bottoms for a victory lap — and this time, she's out to conquer the universe, not just the charts. "Who that be, fly as a Martian?" she raps on this club jam, which is so out of this world, it mentions moonwalking three times.

Craig Sjodin/ABC

The Bachelor

After Bachelorette Emily Maynard broke his heart five years ago, race-car driver Arie Luyendyk Jr. is ready to jump-start his journey to find love. Expect lots of make-outs and an earlier-than-usual visit to Arie's hometown as we find out whether the Bachelor can cross the finish line this time. (ABC, Mondays, 8 p.m.)

Matthew Murphy

Meteor Shower

Amy Schumer and Keegan-Michael Key make their Broadway debuts alongside stage mainstays Laura Benanti and Jeremy Shamos in Steve Martin's out-of-this-world comedy about two couples in 1993 who couldn't be more dissimilar. (Spoiler alert: Someone does get hit by a meteor.)

Picador

Grist Mill Road, by Christopher J. Yates

Black Chalk author Yates returns with another twisted thriller. This one follows three adults who were entangled in a gruesome crime as children that left one of them without an eye—and all of them holding devastating secrets.

G.P. Putnam's Sons

The Immortalists, by Chloe Benjamin

Centered on four siblings and spanning decades, The Immortalists asks a seemingly simple yet unimaginably complex question: If you knew the date of your death, how would you live your life? The search for the answer makes for a sprawling, enchanting family saga.

Kelsey McNeal/Freeform

Grown-ish

Stylish, popular, and effortlessly cool, Zoey (Yara Shahidi) led a charmed life on ABC's black-ish as the oldest Johnson child. But as she heads off to college — and onto her own spin-off — she's about to learn the tough lessons that come with independence. (Freeform, Wednesdays, 8 p.m.)

Warner Bros.

Harry Potter arrives on HBO

Freeform's weekend Potter marathons are over, but throw on your Gryffindor scarf, get cozy on the couch, and apparate over to HBO to enjoy the cinematic adaptations of J.K. Rowling's enchanting series on your own time.

