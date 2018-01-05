The Must List
This Week's Must List: Molly's Game, Grown-ish, and Cardi B
Molly's Game
Jessica Chastain gives a magnetic lead performance in Aaron Sorkin's wildly entertaining directorial debut about Molly Bloom, a former Olympic-level skier who went on to run one of the most high-profile underground poker rings in the world.
Hostiles
Arguably the best American Western since Unforgiven, Scott Cooper's Hostiles features a superb Christian Bale as an officer leading a Native American family on a treacherous thousand-mile trek to their tribal homeland. Rosamund Pike plays a mother who has lost everything but who, along with Bale, gains some small measure of grace.
Lovesick
The will-they-won't-they intrigue continues to simmer between best friends Dylan (Johnny Flynn) and Evie (The Good Doctor's Antonia Thomas) in the third season of this cheeky British rom-com. But it's horndog Luke's (Daniel Ings) earnest and often misguided search for true romance that has us alternately giggling and swooning. (Streaming now on Netflix)
'Bartier Cardi,' Cardi B (feat. 21 Savage)
The "Bodak Yellow" queen steps back into her red bottoms for a victory lap — and this time, she's out to conquer the universe, not just the charts. "Who that be, fly as a Martian?" she raps on this club jam, which is so out of this world, it mentions moonwalking three times.
The Bachelor
After Bachelorette Emily Maynard broke his heart five years ago, race-car driver Arie Luyendyk Jr. is ready to jump-start his journey to find love. Expect lots of make-outs and an earlier-than-usual visit to Arie's hometown as we find out whether the Bachelor can cross the finish line this time. (ABC, Mondays, 8 p.m.)
Meteor Shower
Amy Schumer and Keegan-Michael Key make their Broadway debuts alongside stage mainstays Laura Benanti and Jeremy Shamos in Steve Martin's out-of-this-world comedy about two couples in 1993 who couldn't be more dissimilar. (Spoiler alert: Someone does get hit by a meteor.)
Grist Mill Road, by Christopher J. Yates
Black Chalk author Yates returns with another twisted thriller. This one follows three adults who were entangled in a gruesome crime as children that left one of them without an eye—and all of them holding devastating secrets.
The Immortalists, by Chloe Benjamin
Centered on four siblings and spanning decades, The Immortalists asks a seemingly simple yet unimaginably complex question: If you knew the date of your death, how would you live your life? The search for the answer makes for a sprawling, enchanting family saga.
Grown-ish
Stylish, popular, and effortlessly cool, Zoey (Yara Shahidi) led a charmed life on ABC's black-ish as the oldest Johnson child. But as she heads off to college — and onto her own spin-off — she's about to learn the tough lessons that come with independence. (Freeform, Wednesdays, 8 p.m.)
Harry Potter arrives on HBO
Freeform's weekend Potter marathons are over, but throw on your Gryffindor scarf, get cozy on the couch, and apparate over to HBO to enjoy the cinematic adaptations of J.K. Rowling's enchanting series on your own time.