This Week's Must List: Atlanta, Bad Girls, and Early Man
Atlanta: Robbin' Season
The Drought-lanta is over! Donald Glover’s Emmy-winning comedy about two cousins rising through Atlanta’s rap scene scores with its ambitious second season, with nothing lost of its wonderfully surreal humor in the 16 months it’s been gone. (FX, Thursdays, 10 p.m.)
Good Girls
NBC’s devilish new dramedy follows three women (Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman, Retta) in desperate need of money who decide to rob a grocery store. The result is an instantly captivating show that’s hilarious and moving as it deals with motherhood, friendship, and the occasional toy gun. (NBC, Mondays, 10 p.m.)
Educated by Tara Westover
One of seven siblings born to survivalist parents, Westover explores her frayed familial bonds in this powerful memoir. Her extraordinary journey to attain independence — which begins when she enters a classroom for the first time at 17 — is beyond inspiring and gives us major Glass Castle vibes.
Early Man
Eddie Redmayne, Tom Hiddleston, and Maisie Williams stack the cast of this caveman comedy (about the evolution of man...’s love of soccer) from director Nick Park and Aardman Animations, the stop-motion masters behind Wallace & Gromit and Chicken Run.
Nation of Two by Vance Joy
If the baby-faced Aussie behind 2014’s viral ditty “Riptide” was feeling pressure when it came to cutting his second LP, it doesn’t show. Rather than chasing hits, Joy focused on crafting piercing vignettes of young love and emotional restlessness — and the results absolutely thrill.
UnREAL
Everlasting’s gender-flipped experiment goes off the rails fast—the “Suitress” actually wants true love!—but at least UnREAL has returned to its scathingly satirical roots with season 3. Consider it a positive first impression. (Lifetime, Mondays, 10 p.m.)
Black Panther
There’s no shortage of superhero movies out there, but none is as imaginative or boundary-pushing as Black Panther (Feb. 16). Marvel and director Ryan Coogler give us beautiful people, costumes, landscapes, and cityscapes—plus provocative heroes and villains—in a story that will make you wish Wakanda were a real place.
PEOPLE TV'S Couch Surfing
Plump up the pillows and kick back in comfort with your favorite TV stars, courtesy of PeopleTV’s delicious new talk show, Couch Surfing (streaming Tuesdays and Thursdays). Guests like Thomas Haden Church and Rita Moreno crash on EW’s squishy sofa with host Lola Ogunnaike to flick through some of their best- and least-known performances from over the years. Snacks not included.
The Party
The best play you’ll see all year is this movie that operates in strict one-set parameters, with veteran filmmaker Sally Potter expertly presenting a dinner gathering as a philosophical battleground where Patricia Clarkson and Kristin Scott Thomas crackle most among a delicious seven-person cast.
Mozart in the Jungle
It’s showtime for the Amazon Prime comedy’s fourth concerto. After getting together at the end of last season, maverick maestro Rodrigo (Gael García Bernal) and aspiring conductor Hailey (Lola Kirke) must now find out if they’ve got the right cadence to keep a romantic and professional relationship in key.