This Week's Must List: The Assassination of Gianni Versace, Paddington 2, and Red Clocks
Breaking down the top 10 things we love this week
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
The second installment of Ryan Murphy’s true-crime anthology series is a visceral, compelling, and disturbing look at the murder of the titular designer — and the man who killed him, Andrew Cunanan, played by a gripping Darren Criss. (FX, Wednesdays, 10 p.m.)
'All the Stars' by Kendrick Lamar and SZA
The rap superstar and rising R&B sensation both enjoyed banner years in 2017, and they kick off 2018 strong with a thunderous, pop-oriented team-up from the Black Panther soundtrack. Both artists shine on one of the better Marvel tunes in memory.
Neon in Daylight by Hermione Hoby
This luminous, crackling debut vividly captures what it feels like to take on New York in your 20s. A young woman who’s just arrived from England tries balancing her responsibilities with the seemingly limitless opportunities her new home has to offer.
The Breakfast Club
The 1985 teen classic gets the home-video treatment it deserves with this loaded Criterion Collection disc containing nearly an hour of deleted and extended scenes, new interviews with the cast, and early story notes written by writer-director John Hughes and read by star Judd Nelson.
The Wicked Wallflowers Club
Hosted by writers Jenny Nordbak and Sarah Hawley, this podcast about romance fiction takes the guilt out of “guilty pleasure” with author interviews and deep dives into new releases. It’s a compelling reminder of why the oft-dismissed genre is a real force in cultural conversations about consent and desire.
Red Clocks by Leni Zumas
This provocative novel, written in the spirit of Margaret Atwood, follows five women who must navigate a near-future America in which abortion has again been outlawed and in vitro fertilization is banned. It’s a fascinating read for our current moment in history.
Supergirl
Following her knock-down, drag-out battle with Reign (Odette Annable), the Girl of Steel (Melissa Benoist) will need all the help she can get to take down the Worldkiller when the CW show returns from its winter hiatus. Enter the Legion of Super-Heroes. “The midseason premiere will be one of the most epic episodes of our series,” EPs Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner tease of the Legion, which includes Mon-El (Chris Wood), Saturn Girl (Amy Jackson) and Brainiac-5 (Jesse Rath, above left, with Benoist), the latter of whom the Supergirl bosses call “an amazing, iconic character [that] we’re excited to introduce to our world.” Bonus: Expect to see Mon-El finally suit up, as viewers discover what he’s been up to in the future. (The CW, Mondays, 8 p.m.)
Encore, Anderson East
The Southern R&B maestro (and Miranda Lambert’s beau) broke out in 2015 with the übergroovy, critically acclaimed Delilah. His latest LP continues to showcase his knack for vintage sounds with co-writes from Ed Sheeran and returning collaborator Chris Stapleton.
Paddington 2
The adorable ursine hero (voiced by Ben Whishaw) returns to spread kindness, mischief, and marmalade — all while trying to outsmart a villainous washed-up actor (played by Hugh Grant, to preening perfection). It’s a sequel so heartwarming, it’s almost unbearable.
Lost
Hulu subscribers, rejoice! All six seasons of the Emmy-winning series about the survivors of a plane crash fighting for their lives on a mysterious island of cosmic importance are now available for your binging pleasure. (Netflix previously had the rights.) Down the hatch you go!