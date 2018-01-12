The Must List

This Week's Must List: The Assassination of Gianni Versace, Paddington 2, and Red Clocks

ILLUSTRATION by LAURA LANNES for EW

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

The second installment of Ryan Murphy’s true-crime anthology series is a visceral, compelling, and disturbing look at the murder of the titular designer — and the man who killed him, Andrew Cunanan, played by a gripping Darren Criss. (FX, Wednesdays, 10 p.m.)

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Scott Legato/Getty Images

'All the Stars' by Kendrick Lamar and SZA

The rap superstar and rising R&B sensation both enjoyed banner years in 2017, and they kick off 2018 strong with a thunderous, pop-oriented team-up from the Black Panther soundtrack. Both artists shine on one of the better Marvel tunes in memory.

Catapult

Neon in Daylight by Hermione Hoby

This luminous, crackling debut vividly captures what it feels like to take on New York in your 20s. A young woman who’s just arrived from England tries balancing her responsibilities with the seemingly limitless opportunities her new home has to offer.

Everett Collection

The Breakfast Club

The 1985 teen classic gets the home-video treatment it deserves with this loaded Criterion Collection disc containing nearly an hour of deleted and extended scenes, new interviews with the cast, and early story notes written by writer-director John Hughes and read by star Judd Nelson.

Jenny Nordbak

The Wicked Wallflowers Club

Hosted by writers Jenny Nordbak and Sarah Hawley, this podcast about romance fiction takes the guilt out of “guilty pleasure” with author interviews and deep dives into new releases. It’s a compelling reminder of why the oft-dismissed genre is a real force in cultural conversations about consent and desire.

Lee Boudreaux Books

Red Clocks by Leni Zumas

This provocative novel, written in the spirit of Margaret Atwood, follows five women who must navigate a near-future America in which abortion has again been outlawed and in vitro fertilization is banned. It’s a fascinating read for our current moment in history.

The CW

Supergirl

Following her knock-down, drag-out battle with Reign (Odette Annable), the Girl of Steel (Melissa Benoist) will need all the help she can get to take down the Worldkiller when the CW show returns from its winter hiatus. Enter the Legion of Super-Heroes. “The midseason premiere will be one of the most epic episodes of our series,” EPs Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner tease of the Legion, which includes Mon-El (Chris Wood), Saturn Girl (Amy Jackson) and Brainiac-5 (Jesse Rath, above left, with Benoist), the latter of whom the Supergirl bosses call “an amazing, iconic character [that] we’re excited to introduce to our world.” Bonus: Expect to see Mon-El finally suit up, as viewers discover what he’s been up to in the future. (The CW, Mondays, 8 p.m.)

Joshua Black Wilkins

Encore, Anderson East

The Southern R&B maestro (and Miranda Lambert’s beau) broke out in 2015 with the übergroovy, critically acclaimed Delilah. His latest LP continues to showcase his knack for vintage sounds with co-writes from Ed Sheeran and returning collaborator Chris Stapleton.

Warner Bros. Pictures

Paddington 2

The adorable ursine hero (voiced by Ben Whishaw) returns to spread kindness, mischief, and marmalade — all while trying to outsmart a villainous washed-up actor (played by Hugh Grant, to preening perfection). It’s a sequel so heartwarming, it’s almost unbearable.

MARIO PEREZ/ABC

Lost

Hulu subscribers, rejoice! All six seasons of the Emmy-winning series about the survivors of a plane crash fighting for their lives on a mysterious island of cosmic importance are now available for your binging pleasure. (Netflix previously had the rights.) Down the hatch you go!

