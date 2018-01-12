This Week's Must List: The Assassination of Gianni Versace, Paddington 2, and Red Clocks

Supergirl

Following her knock-down, drag-out battle with Reign (Odette Annable), the Girl of Steel (Melissa Benoist) will need all the help she can get to take down the Worldkiller when the CW show returns from its winter hiatus. Enter the Legion of Super-Heroes. “The midseason premiere will be one of the most epic episodes of our series,” EPs Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner tease of the Legion, which includes Mon-El (Chris Wood), Saturn Girl (Amy Jackson) and Brainiac-5 (Jesse Rath, above left, with Benoist), the latter of whom the Supergirl bosses call “an amazing, iconic character [that] we’re excited to introduce to our world.” Bonus: Expect to see Mon-El finally suit up, as viewers discover what he’s been up to in the future. (The CW, Mondays, 8 p.m.)