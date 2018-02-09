News

This Week's Must List: 2 Dope Queens, Peter Rabbit, and the music of Fifty Shades

Illustration by Mike Tofanelli for EW

2 Dope Queens

Join the hottest new party in Brooklyn, where Phoebe Robinson and Jessica Williams have upgraded their hit culture podcast to pay cable with a series of specials as intimate, freewheeling, and queen-sized as ever. (HBO, Fridays, 11:30 p.m.)

Island Records

The Sexy Soundtracks of Fifty Shades

Say what you will about the quality of the Fifty Shades film trilogy (which climaxes, finally, on Feb. 9 with Fifty Shades Freed), but it’s hard to deny the series’ strongest artistic legacy: sex music. And lots of it, from both A-list superstars and indie songwriters, all of whom elevated a sleepy movie franchise by giving us sultry music worth sleeping with.

Nicole Kidman/Instagram

Celebrities Who Joined Instagram in January 

Nicole Kidman entered the frame after her Golden Globe win and instantly fit right in with social-happy friends like Laura Dern and Reese Witherspoon. Tom Cruise soon followed suit (if not Kidman’s account) with a juicy Mission: Impossible promo, as did Waco star Taylor Kitsch, whose ’gram is already a touchdown.

Sony Pictures

Peter Rabbit

Cinema’s banner year for children’s literary icons continues with a fresh take on Beatrix Potter’s impish rabbit, who grabs the spotlight (along with scene-stealing humans Rose Byrne and Domhnall Gleeson) in Sony’s disarmingly fun countryside comedy.

ALYSSE GAFKJEN

By the Way, I Forgive You by Brandi Carlile

What do you get when one of Washington State’s finest vocal and lyrical talents teams up with one of Music City’s most electrifying producers? Brandi Carlile and Dave Cobb found out for her latest, By the Way, I Forgive You — and the results are pure, powerful country-rock catharsis.

Del Rey

Iron Gold by Pierce Brown 

Action abounds in this explosive new series-starter, which picks up a decade after Brown’s first trilogy, Red Rising. With no momentum lost, the author’s space epic about a war hero’s quest to bring peace to the galaxy he shattered remains the best, most surprising sci-fi series you’ve still never read.

Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC

The Bachelor Winter Games

This four-episode event gathers former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants from around the world — Australia! Japan! Texas! — to compete in wintry challenges in hopes of winning dates and, ultimately, taking home the greatest non-gold prize of all: true love. (ABC, Tuesdays/Thursdays, 8 p.m.)

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

A.P. Bio

There’s a thoughtful yet wicked tone to this high school comedy (which boasts producers like Seth Meyers and former SNL player Mike O’Brien). It’s Always Sunny alum Glenn Howerton is jerky fun as a disgraced philosopher-turned-science teacher, but it’s the supporting cast of gossiping teachers, hilariously average students, and Patton Oswalt’s scene-stealing principal who really nail this curriculum. (NBC, Thursdays, 9:30 p.m., starting March 1.)

Crooked Media

Keep It! by Ira Madison 

Ira Madison III’s new pop culture podcast Keep It! (produced by the folks behind EW’s best-of-2017 pick Pod Save America) was named for a catchphrase that caught fire on Twitter: As he describes it, it’s a way of succinctly saying, “I don’t want that, no thank you, you can keep it.” From Woody Allen and Taylor Swift to TV reboots and Hollywood discrimination, culture critic Madison dives into entertainment topics with a thoughtful mix of hilarity and conversant seriousness through lenses of race, gender, LGBT perspective, politics, and simply taste.

Everett Collection

What to stream this week: Terms of Endearment 

Substitute Valentine’s romance for QT with Mom by revisiting this 1983 dramedy, starring Shirley MacLaine and Debra Winger as a mother-daughter duo looking for love and driving each other crazy until an illness unites them. The gooey you crave, without the greeting cards. Available to stream on Netflix. 

