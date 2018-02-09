This Week's Must List: 2 Dope Queens, Peter Rabbit, and the music of Fifty Shades

Keep It! by Ira Madison

Ira Madison III’s new pop culture podcast Keep It! (produced by the folks behind EW’s best-of-2017 pick Pod Save America) was named for a catchphrase that caught fire on Twitter: As he describes it, it’s a way of succinctly saying, “I don’t want that, no thank you, you can keep it.” From Woody Allen and Taylor Swift to TV reboots and Hollywood discrimination, culture critic Madison dives into entertainment topics with a thoughtful mix of hilarity and conversant seriousness through lenses of race, gender, LGBT perspective, politics, and simply taste.