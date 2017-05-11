News

10 Mother’s Day Gifts for the Pop Culture Obsessed

From Game of Thrones to Grey's Anatomy, celebrate Mother's Day with these special pop culture presents.

Gilmore Girls

What better way to enjoy a cup of coffee than with this "You're the Lorelai to my Rory" mug? Buy it here.

Mean Girls

You don't have to be Regina George to have a cool mom! Open a bottle of vino and toast the special day with this customized glass. Buy it here.

Game of Thrones

Channel Daenerys Targaryen with this printed T-shirt that can be customized to say anything from "Mother of Dogs" to "Mother of Kittens." Buy it here.

Game of Thrones

Winter is coming, so keep someone warm in this fitted long-sleeve shirt. Buy it here.

The Brady Bunch

Here's a story... of a groovy card to send to a far out person. Buy it here.

Family Guy

Stewie Griffin fans will appreciate this hilarious cross-stitch art that's sure to grab the recipient's attention. Buy it here.

Grey's Anatomy

Warm hearts with this "You're My Person" bracelet. Buy it here.

Harry Potter

For the Wizarding World enthusiast, check out this sweet card featuring Ron Weasley's charming mum. Buy it here.

Friday Night Lights

Celebrate the holiday with this custom shirt that asks a very important question. Buy it here.

June Cleaver, Carol Brady, Claire Huxtable, and Roseanne Barr

Give thanks to Mom with this retro card featuring some of TV's most memorable mothers. Buy it here.

