News
10 Mother’s Day Gifts for the Pop Culture Obsessed
Cristina Everett•@cristinaeverett
Posted on
more EW
1 of 11
Don't Know What To Buy Mom?
From Game of Thrones to Grey's Anatomy, celebrate Mother's Day with these special pop culture presents.
2 of 11
Gilmore Girls
What better way to enjoy a cup of coffee than with this "You're the Lorelai to my Rory" mug? Buy it here.
3 of 11
Mean Girls
You don't have to be Regina George to have a cool mom! Open a bottle of vino and toast the special day with this customized glass. Buy it here.
4 of 11
Game of Thrones
Channel Daenerys Targaryen with this printed T-shirt that can be customized to say anything from "Mother of Dogs" to "Mother of Kittens." Buy it here.
5 of 11
Game of Thrones
Winter is coming, so keep someone warm in this fitted long-sleeve shirt. Buy it here.
6 of 11
The Brady Bunch
Here's a story... of a groovy card to send to a far out person. Buy it here.
7 of 11
Family Guy
Stewie Griffin fans will appreciate this hilarious cross-stitch art that's sure to grab the recipient's attention. Buy it here.
8 of 11
Grey's Anatomy
Warm hearts with this "You're My Person" bracelet. Buy it here.
9 of 11
Harry Potter
For the Wizarding World enthusiast, check out this sweet card featuring Ron Weasley's charming mum. Buy it here.
10 of 11
Friday Night Lights
Celebrate the holiday with this custom shirt that asks a very important question. Buy it here.
11 of 11
June Cleaver, Carol Brady, Claire Huxtable, and Roseanne Barr
Give thanks to Mom with this retro card featuring some of TV's most memorable mothers. Buy it here.