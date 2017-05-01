Fashion
Met Gala 2017: See All the Stars' Red Carpet Fashion
Madeline Boardman•@ml_boardman
Katy Perry
Rihanna
Madonna
Lupita Nyong'o
Celine Dion
Cara Delevingne
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Rami Malek
Lea Seydoux
Brie Larson
Julianne Moore
Michelle Monaghan
Reese Witherspoon
Gwyneth Paltrow
Zendaya
Miranda Kerr
Gigi Hadid
Sarah Paulson
Ruby Rose
Carly Steel
Janelle Monae
Shauna Robertson and Edward Norton
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Huma Abedin
Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow
Lily James
Lily-Rose Depp
Paris Jackson
Luke Evans and Catherine Deneuve
Hailey Baldwin
Kate Bosworth
Claire Foy
Matt Smith
Mandy Moore
Mary J. Blige
Cynthia Erivo and Ben Platt
Sean Combs
Candice Swanepoel
Naomi Watts, Stella McCartney and Kate Hudson
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
Serena Williams
Bella Hadid
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
Solange
Amy Schumer
Karlie Kloss
Taylor Hill
Nicki Minaj
Kerry Washington
Jessica Chastain
Kim Kardashian West
Halle Berry
Fei Fei Sun
Lily Aldridge
Haley Bennett
Hailee Steinfeld
Ashley Graham
Trevor Noah
Trevor Noah
Sofia Coppola
The Weeknd and Selena Gomez
Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen
Joe Jonas and Future
Lena Dunham
Rita Ora
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady
Diane Kruger
Corey Hawkins
Lara Stone
Karen Elson
Emmy Rossum
Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys
Stephen Colbert and Evelyn McGee
Hannah Bagshawe and Eddie Redmayne
Kendall Jenner
Luciana Barroso and Matt Damon
Michael B. Jordan
Jennifer Connelly
Zoe Kravitz
Dakota Johnson
Frances Bean Cobain and Courtney Love
Priyanka Chopra
Salma Hayek
Grace Hartzel
Felicity Jones
Thandie Newton
Alexander Skarsgård
