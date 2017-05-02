News
Met Gala 2017: The Best and Most Outrageous Looks
Rihanna
Rihanna owned the red carpet at the Met Gala as only she can, rocking a voluminous Rei Kawakubo number with a pair of lace-up heels and a top knot.
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner left little to the imagination in this beaded La Perla number.
Blake Lively
Blake Lively glittered in Versace, wearing a gorgeous gold gown with a feathered blue train.
Zendaya
Zendaya went bold, stunning in a yellow Dolce & Gabbana ball gown with red accents and an avian print.
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra went all in for the Costume Institute Gala, stepping out in a custom Ralph Lauren trenchcoat with a cathedral-length train.
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid joined fellow runway model Kendall Jenner by baring it all, wearing a netted black Alexander Wang catsuit.
Katy Perry
Katy Perry turned heads in Maison Margiela Artisanal, wearing head-to-toe red, complete with a veil with an extended train.
Haley Bennett
Haley Bennett opted for florals for spring (groundbreaking!), pairing a pale pink printed gown with an ornate headpiece.
Madonna
Madonna took camo to the high-class gala, wearing a printed Moschino gown with a pair of black leather gloves.
Grace Hartzel
Grace Hartzel took the theme to the next level, offsetting her all-black ensemble with a dramatic beauty look.
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross honored designer Rei Kawakubo with this blue high-fashion Comme Des Garçons gown.
Lily Aldridge
Lily Aldridge put the emphasis on her accessories, taking her white Ralph Lauren gown to the next level with a pair of thigh-high red boots and a sheer pink veil.
Thandie Newton
Thandie Newton opted for Monse for the annual gala, complementing her crimson gown with a floral hair accessory.
Solange
Solange was winter coat chic in Thom Browne, walking the red carpet in a dimensional black-and-white outfit with a train.
Lena Dunham
Lena Dunham amped up the volume in a deep red printed gown by Elizabeth Kennedy.
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen
The Olsen twins took their boho style to the red carpet, layering floor-length gowns with chunky jewelry and accessories.
Wiz Khalifa
Wiz Khalifa was red-carpet ready in a piped white tuxedo jacket with tails, along with a coordinated vest and shoes.
Lily Collins
Lily Collins made quite an impression in Giambattista Valli, opting for a dramatic makeup look with her two-toned gown.
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj wore custom H&M for the swanky affair, stepping out in the red-and-black gown with an asymmetrical neck and extended train.
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner took notes from Beyoncé, wearing a shimmering nude Versace gown to the event with plenty of embellishment.