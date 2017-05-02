News

Met Gala 2017: The Best and Most Outrageous Looks

@ml_boardman

Posted on

more EW

1 of 20

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Rihanna

Rihanna owned the red carpet at the Met Gala as only she can, rocking a voluminous Rei Kawakubo number with a pair of lace-up heels and a top knot. 

More...

2 of 20

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner left little to the imagination in this beaded La Perla number.

More...

3 of 20

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Blake Lively

Blake Lively glittered in Versace, wearing a gorgeous gold gown with a feathered blue train.

More...

4 of 20

Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic

Zendaya

Zendaya went bold, stunning in a yellow Dolce & Gabbana ball gown with red accents and an avian print.

More...

5 of 20

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra went all in for the Costume Institute Gala, stepping out in a custom Ralph Lauren trenchcoat with a cathedral-length train.

More...

6 of 20

John Shearer/Getty Images

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid joined fellow runway model Kendall Jenner by baring it all, wearing a netted black Alexander Wang catsuit.

More...

7 of 20

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Katy Perry

Katy Perry turned heads in Maison Margiela Artisanal, wearing head-to-toe red, complete with a veil with an extended train.

More...

8 of 20

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Haley Bennett

Haley Bennett opted for florals for spring (groundbreaking!), pairing a pale pink printed gown with an ornate headpiece. 

More...

9 of 20

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Madonna

Madonna took camo to the high-class gala, wearing a printed Moschino gown with a pair of black leather gloves. 

More...

10 of 20

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Grace Hartzel

Grace Hartzel took the theme to the next level, offsetting her all-black ensemble with a dramatic beauty look.

More...

11 of 20

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross honored designer Rei Kawakubo with this blue high-fashion Comme Des Garçons gown.

More...

12 of 20

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Lily Aldridge

Lily Aldridge put the emphasis on her accessories, taking her white Ralph Lauren gown to the next level with a pair of thigh-high red boots and a sheer pink veil.

More...

13 of 20

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Thandie Newton

Thandie Newton opted for Monse for the annual gala, complementing her crimson gown with a floral hair accessory. 

More...

14 of 20

Venturelli/WireImage

Solange

Solange was winter coat chic in Thom Browne, walking the red carpet in a dimensional black-and-white outfit with a train.

More...

15 of 20

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Lena Dunham

Lena Dunham amped up the volume in a deep red printed gown by Elizabeth Kennedy.

More...

16 of 20

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

The Olsen twins took their boho style to the red carpet, layering floor-length gowns with chunky jewelry and accessories. 

More...

17 of 20

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Wiz Khalifa

Wiz Khalifa was red-carpet ready in a piped white tuxedo jacket with tails, along with a coordinated vest and shoes. 

More...

18 of 20

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Lily Collins

Lily Collins made quite an impression in Giambattista Valli, opting for a dramatic makeup look with her two-toned gown. 

More...

19 of 20

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj wore custom H&M for the swanky affair, stepping out in the red-and-black gown with an asymmetrical neck and extended train.

More...

20 of 20

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner took notes from Beyoncé, wearing a shimmering nude Versace gown to the event with plenty of embellishment. 

More...

See Also

more EW

more News