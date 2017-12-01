News
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's first royal work day together
Breanne L. Heldman•@BreanneNYC
Posted on
And so the royal tour begins...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry began their royal work as a couple with a tour stop in Nottingham, where they greeted resident fans and met with organizations close to their hearts. Click through for photos of the engaged couple's big day.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visit Nottingham Contemporary
Meghan Markle steps away from her fiancé to meet fans
Wellwishers give Meghan Markle flowers and cards
Meghan Markle makes an adorable new friend
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pose for photos
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry walk towards the Terrance Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry inside the Terrence Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair at Nottingham Contemporary
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry chat up a young Nottingham resident