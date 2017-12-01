News

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's first royal work day together

And so the royal tour begins...

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry began their royal work as a couple with a tour stop in Nottingham, where they greeted resident fans and met with organizations close to their hearts. Click through for photos of the engaged couple's big day.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visit Nottingham Contemporary

Meghan Markle steps away from her fiancé to meet fans

Wellwishers give Meghan Markle flowers and cards

Meghan Markle makes an adorable new friend

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pose for photos

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry walk towards the Terrance Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry inside the Terrence Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair at Nottingham Contemporary

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry chat up a young Nottingham resident

