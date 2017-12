Royally happy

Newly engaged duo Prince Harry and American Suits actress Meghan Markle are clearly very happy together. And that happiness is infectious: We feel happy looking at photos of them smiling and holding hands. So, in the name of the holidays and because we're just that nice, we've compiled all the royal couple's happiest, dreamiest photos to date. (And speaking of dates — you've marked your calendar for May 19, 2018, already, right?)