A very royal Christmas

Meghan Markle joined her fiancé, Prince Harry, and other members of Britain’s royal family at a Christmas Day church service on Monday. The couple — who will wed at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in May — walked alongside Prince William, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and others to the church service in Sandringham, England, which was also attended by Queen Elizabeth II.

