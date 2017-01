Mary Tyler Moore and Dyke Van Dyke Through the Years

Mary Tyler Moore died Wednesday at the age of 80. Famous for her roles in The Dick Van Dyke Show, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and Ordinary People, the late actress had an illustrious six-decade career in Hollywood. One of the constants throughout Moore's life in the spotlight was her relationship with friend and collaborator Dick Van Dyke. Pictured here in April 21, 1961, the two made their on-screen debut together in the 1960s. See photos of Moore with Van Dyke through the years, ahead.