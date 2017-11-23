News

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York: See the photos

The New York holiday tradition celebrates its 91st year

1 of 28

Noam Galai/Getty Images

The 91st Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Nothing marks the beginning of the holiday season like a promenade of pop culture-related floats, Al Roker’s sensible man-on-the-street winter wardrobe, and Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie’s morning-show enthusiasm as they narrate the tried-and-true route of the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. This year’s 91st celebration included its typical roster of musical performances and TV talent, plus a score of famous inflatable figures flying through the New York City skies. Click on to see photos from this year's event.

2 of 28

Mark Sagliocco/WireImage

Common and Andra Day

3 of 28

Noam Galai/WireImage

Jimmy Fallon

4 of 28

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Patti LaBelle

5 of 28

Mark Sagliocco/WireImage

98 Degrees

6 of 28

Mark Sagliocco/WireImage

Santa Claus (and friend)

7 of 28

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Frozen's Olaf

8 of 28

Mark Sagliocco/WireImage

Questlove

9 of 28

Mark Sagliocco/WireImage

Leslie Odom Jr.

10 of 28

Mark Sagliocco/WireImage

JoJo Siwa

11 of 28

Mark Sagliocco/WireImage

The Grinch and Max

12 of 28

Mark Sagliocco/WireImage

Smokey Robinson

13 of 28

Mark Sagliocco/WireImage

Sara Evans

14 of 28

Mark Sagliocco/WireImage

The Pillsbury Doughboy (float, not actual)

15 of 28

Mark Sagliocco/WireImage

Flo Rida

16 of 28

Mark Sagliocco/WireImage

Kat Graham

17 of 28

Noam Galai/WireImage

Mayor of New York City Bill de Blasio

18 of 28

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Andy Grammer

19 of 28

Noam Galai/WireImage

Wyclef Jean

20 of 28

Mark Sagliocco/WireImage

Bebe Rexha

21 of 28

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Angry Birds' Red

22 of 28

Mark Sagliocco/WireImage

Olivia Holt

23 of 28

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Ronald McDonald

24 of 28

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio

25 of 28

Mark Sagliocco/WireImage

American Idol's Lauren Alaina

26 of 28

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Dustin Lynch

27 of 28

Noam Galai/WireImage

Parade onlookers

28 of 28

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Charlie Brown

