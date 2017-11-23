Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York: See the photos

The 91st Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Nothing marks the beginning of the holiday season like a promenade of pop culture-related floats, Al Roker’s sensible man-on-the-street winter wardrobe, and Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie’s morning-show enthusiasm as they narrate the tried-and-true route of the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. This year’s 91st celebration included its typical roster of musical performances and TV talent, plus a score of famous inflatable figures flying through the New York City skies. Click on to see photos from this year's event.