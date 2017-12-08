Sip these celeb-owned spirits this holiday season
Star-powered gifts
Upgrade the traditional hosting gifts this year by bringing a bottle of celebrity-backed booze to your next holiday party. Click through to see which stars are creating spirits when they're not creating music, TV, and films (and find out where to purchase the goods online).
Virginia Black Decadent American Whiskey
Drake launched the 80-proof whiskey in 2016 with spirit mogul Brent Hocking. According to PEOPLE, it's "smoother and sweeter than your average bourbon."
Purchase the rapper's whiskey at Reserve Bar.
Barrymore Wines
Barrymore Wines was created by actress Drew Barrymore — in partnership with Carmel Road, a Monterey, California, winery. Together, they produce rosé, pinot noir, and pinot grigio.
Purchase Barrymore wines on Wine.com.
Mmmhops beer
Capitalizing on their '90s hit "Mmmbop," the Hanson brothers now brew their own beer from their hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Purchase the brothers' brew here.
Crystal Head Vodka
Although best-known for his role on SNL, Dan Aykroyd is also a big name in the spirits industry. He's the importer of Patron to Canada, an owner of four vineyards, and the creator of Crystal Head Vodka.
Purchase the skull-ed spirit on Drizly.
Born and Bred
Channing Tatum partnered with Grand Teton Distillery earlier this year to create Born and Bred. The Magic Mike star told People that with the liquor he hopes to "cause a little havoc."
Purchase the potato vodka here.
Pursued by Bear wines
Twin Peaks star Kyle MacLachlan returned to his Pacific Northwest roots to produce Pursued by Bear wines out of Walla Walla, Washington.
Purchase his limited reds and rosés at Wine.com.
VDKA 6100
Robert De Niro has long been known for his films and even for partnering in high-end restaurant Nobu, but he recently made a name for himself in the world of spirits with VDKA 6100. The New Zealand vodka is supposed to be one of the purest vodkas in the world.
Purchase it here.
Mulholland Distilling
Actor Walton Goggins is a partner in Mulholland Distilling, which creates artisanal whiskey, gin, and vodka that they hope captures the heart of Los Angeles.
Purchase it here.
Ferguson Crest wines
Growing wine is a family affair for Fergie, who has been working with her father to create wine from their vineyard estate in Santa Barbara County since 2006.
Purchase bottles of Ferguson Crest on Wine.com.
Miraval
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt first purchased Miraval in 2011 for $60 million dollars. And despite divorcing in 2016, they both are still invested in running the estate, which is best known for its rosé.
Purchase Miraval varietals on Wine.com.
Voli 305 Vodka
For Miami by Miami — Pitbull's own vodka is produced in the Florid city and "represents his hometown and enthusiasm for enjoying life." Plus, it's non-GMO and gluten-free.
Purchase Voli 305 here.
Nocking Point Wines
When not saving Star City as the Arrow, actor Stephen Amell produces wines in Walla Walla, Washington, with his friend Andrew Harding. Keeping it in the entertainment-driven family, the wine's labels are created by DC Comics illustrator Jim Lee.
Purchase varietals, such as Pink Wine for Dudes, on their website.
D'Usse Cognac
D'Usse Cognac was created six years ago, and Jay-Z became involved early on after visiting the château. He's now a part owner of the liquor, which is meant to be drunk neat.
Purchase the classic cognac on Drizly.
Casa Dragones tequila
The Casa Dragones tequila brand was started in 2007 with investor Ryan Seacrest, and other big names (Jeff Bezos of Amazon included) joined as the company grew. They launched with a sipping tequila that cost $275 a bottle, but eventually launched lower-pricedbottles as well.
Purchase Casa Dragones tequila on Drizly.
Santo Mezquila
Music men Adam Levine and Sammy Hagar created the world's first "mezquila," a combination of mezcal and tequila. The idea for Santo Mezquila was born in 2015 in Cabo when the Maroon 5 singer and the Van Halen rocker mixed too-strong mezcal into tequila.
Purchase the drink here.
Mansinthe
Marilyn Manson has long been known for his love of the legendary absinthe, so in 2007, he released his own version. Mansinthe is distilled from grand wormwood, anise, fennel, and other herbs.
Purchase the green drink here.
Anta Banderas wines
Although the Spanish vineyard was started in 1999, when Antonio Banderas came aboard in 2009, the wines were relabele with the Anta Banderas name and sold as that ever since.
Purchase them on Wine.com.
Ciroc Vodka & DeLeón
Diddy has been a brand ambassador for Ciroc Vodka for more than a decade. And while it's unclear what his investment is in that brand, he did partner with the vodka's parent company Diageo to purchase DeLeón tequila in 2014.
21 of 26
Ty Ku Sake
CeeLo Green became an owner and brand ambassador for Ty Ku Sake brand in 2012. The high-star-powered spirit also boasts Ne Yo and Patti Stanger as investors.
Purchase the sake on Drizly.
LVE Wines
LVE Wines is the marriage of John Legend and Raymond Winery, a Napa-based vineyard. Legend has said this endeavor is a "new canvas of expression."
Purchase the limited-edition wines on Wine.com.
Two Paddocks Wine
1993 was a big year for Sam Neill: He took on dinosaurs in Jurassic Park and began a New Zealand winery, which is now known as Two Paddocks.
Purchase their signature pinot or other varietals on Wine.com.
Sauza 901
Justin Timberlake first launched his tequila in 2009, but three years ago, he re-launched Sauza 901 in partnernship with Sauza Liquors. The 901 moniker is a tribute to the area code of Memphis, Timberlake's hometown.
Purchase the tequila here.
Codigo 1530
Country legend George Strait became an investor in the small liquor label in 2017 because he thinks "it is the best tequila." It comes in a range of price points, and, as Strait tells Fortune, it's definitely not the kind of tequila you take shots of.
Purchase Codigo 1530 here.