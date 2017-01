Lily Tomlin Through the Years

Lily Tomlin will be honored with the SAG Life Achievement Award Sunday, when the 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards kick off in Los Angeles. The famed entertainer boasts more than 50 years in Hollywood, including Emmy-winning turns in Lily, The Lily Tomlin Special, The Paul Simon Special, and An Apology to Elephants. Tomlin also has a Golden Globe, an Emmy, and an Academy Award nomination to her name. See photos of the beloved actress through the years, ahead.