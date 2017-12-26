Late Greats: Stars pay tribute to those we lost in 2017

Mary Tyler Moore

By Valerie Harper

Mary, darling. Darling, that’s what I called her. I watched her on The Dick Van Dyke Show and said, “My God, this girl is wonderful.” I loved her as Laura Petrie. She was a brunette. She wore tight pants. And that smile and her wonderful way with her husband, Rob. That affected me as a person who didn’t even know her. In the first episode of The Mary Tyler Moore Show, I knock on the window, saying, “Hello, I’m Rhoda Morgenstern... Get out of my apartment!” That was my first thing, to kick her out. Over time we became friends, on and off screen. Mary was so sweet and generous. In between scenes she did needlepoint, and for Christmas she made one for each of us in the cast with our initials and the hat that she threw in the air in the opening on the show. Everybody’s hat was saying something different. It took her time, and she made each one beautiful. When I got sick in 2013, she sent me a huge vintage poster for the 1933 French film Jeunesse. It was gorgeous, and it was of two women—one had a Rhoda hat on, white dots on it and a big red rose, and the other was just a nice brunette. It was fabulous. And she was fabulous. She sent that with a note, saying, “Val, look at these two old broads. They’re helping each other. They’re supporting each other. They’re loving each other. Love, Mary.” You can’t get better than Mary. And I’m so sorry she’s gone. She left in January, and she’s in heaven. I know she is. There’s no place for her but there. Mary, you doll.

As told to Johnny Dodd

Moore died in Greenwich, Conn., on Jan. 25 at the age of 80.