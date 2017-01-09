Kate Middleton

35 Photos of Kate Middleton For Her 35th Birthday

1 of 35

Justin Tallis/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate Middleton Through the Years

Born Catherine Elizabeth Middleton in England on January 9, 1982, the Duchess of Cambridge celebrates her 35th birthday Monday. She became a household name in the 2000s when she started dating Prince William, going on to join the royal family after she exchanged nuptials with the Duke of Cambridge on April 29, 2011. Pictured here on October 23, 2014, the Duchess is now the mother of two children and celebrated for her patronages and charity work as well as signature style. See 35 photos of Middleton through the years, ahead. 

2 of 35

Tim Graham/Getty Images

Kate Middleton Joining the Royal Ski Party in Switzerland on March 30, 2005

3 of 35

Tim Graham/Getty Images

Kate Middleton at Laura Parker-Bowles and Harry Lopes' Wedding in Wiltshire, England on May 6, 2006

4 of 35

Tim Graham/Getty Images

Kate Middleton at the Sovereign's Parade in Surrey, England on December 15, 2006

5 of 35

Antony Jones/UK Press via Getty Images

Kate Middleton at Lady Rose Windsor and George Gilman's Wedding at the Queens Chapel in London on July 19, 2008

6 of 35

Antony Jones/UK Press via Getty Images

Kate Middleton at the Renaissance Rooms in South London for the Day-Glo Midnight Roller Disco Benefit on September 18, 2008

7 of 35

 

Kate Middleton at Nicholas van Cutsem and Alice Hadden-Paton's Wedding in London on August 14, 2009 

8 of 35

Indigo/Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Prince William at Harry Meade and Rosie Bradford's Wedding in England on October 23, 2010

9 of 35

 

Prince William and Kate Middleton in the State Apartments of St. James Palace in London on November 16, 2010  

10 of 35

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, After Their Marriage at Westminster Abbey in London on April 29, 2011

11 of 35

 

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, at the Royal Wedding on April 29, 2011

12 of 35

Charles Dharapak/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Duchess of Cambridge Catherine With President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, and Prince William at Buckingham Palace on May 24, 2011

13 of 35

Arthur Edwards/Pool/Getty Images

Duchess of Cambridge Catherine in Charlottetown, Canada on a Royal Tour on July 4, 2011

14 of 35

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Duchess of Cambridge Catherine at the BAFTA Brits To Watch Event in Los Angeles on July 9, 2011

15 of 35

 

Duchess of Cambridge Catherine at London's Heathrow Airport on June 30, 2011 

16 of 35

David Jones/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Duchess of Cambridge Catherine in Birmingham, England on August 19, 2011

17 of 35

 

Duchess of Cambridge Catherine Plays Hockey with the Women's GB Hockey Team at the Olympic Park in London on March 15, 2012

18 of 35

Alastair Grant/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge Catherine at the BOA Olympic Concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London on May 11, 2012

19 of 35

Phil Noble/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Duchess of Cambridge Catherine With Queen Elizabeth II at a Diamond Jubilee Visit to Nottingham on June 13, 2012

20 of 35

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Duchess of Cambridge Catherine With Prince William at the London 2012 Olympic Games on August 2, 2012

21 of 35

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Duchess of Cambridge Catherine With Prince William on Their Diamond Jubilee Tour of the Far East in Singapore on September 12, 2012

22 of 35

Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Duchess of Cambridge Catherine at the Inauguration Of Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in London on April 26, 2013

23 of 35

Oli Scarff/Getty Images

Duchess of Cambridge Catherine With Prince William and Their Newborn Son George at St. Mary's Hospital in London on July 23, 2013

24 of 35

John Stillwell/WPA Pool /Getty Images

Duchess of Cambridge Catherine With Her Son, Prince George, After His Christening at the Chapel Royal in St. James's Palace in London on October 23, 2013

25 of 35

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Duchess of Cambridge Catherine With Prince William at the Royal Film Premiere of Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom in London on December 5, 2013

26 of 35

John Stillwell/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Duchess of Cambridge Catherine With Prince George and Prince William at the Natural History Museum in London on July 2, 2014

27 of 35

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Duchess of Cambridge Catherine With Prince William at a Reception at the Grand Place on August 4, 2014

28 of 35

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Duchess of Cambridge Catherine With Prince William and Their Newborn Daughter Charlotte at St. Mary's Hospital in London on May 2, 2015

29 of 35

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Duchess of Cambridge Catherine With Prince William at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on July 8, 2015

30 of 35

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Duchess of Cambridge Catherine at the Royal Film Screening of Spectre at Royal Albert Hall in London on October 26, 2015

31 of 35

Jeremy Selwyn/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Duchess of Cambridge Catherine at the ICAP Charity Day at ICAP in London on December 9, 2015

32 of 35

John Stillwell/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Duchess of Cambridge Catherine With Prince William, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George in the French Alps on March 3, 2016 

33 of 35

Andrew Matthews/Pool/Getty Images

Duchess of Cambridge Catherine With Prince Harry and Prince William at the Commemoration of the Centenary of the Battle of the Somme at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission Thiepval Memorial in France on July 1, 2016

34 of 35

Pool/Sam Hussein/WireImage

Duchess of Cambridge Catherine With Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Prince William in Victoria, Canada on September 24, 2016

35 of 35

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Duchess of Cambridge Catherine at the Mauritshuis in The Hague, Netherlands on October 11, 2016

