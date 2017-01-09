35 Photos of Kate Middleton For Her 35th Birthday

Kate Middleton Through the Years

Born Catherine Elizabeth Middleton in England on January 9, 1982, the Duchess of Cambridge celebrates her 35th birthday Monday. She became a household name in the 2000s when she started dating Prince William, going on to join the royal family after she exchanged nuptials with the Duke of Cambridge on April 29, 2011. Pictured here on October 23, 2014, the Duchess is now the mother of two children and celebrated for her patronages and charity work as well as signature style. See 35 photos of Middleton through the years, ahead.