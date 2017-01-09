Kate Middleton
35 Photos of Kate Middleton For Her 35th Birthday
Kate Middleton Through the Years
Born Catherine Elizabeth Middleton in England on January 9, 1982, the Duchess of Cambridge celebrates her 35th birthday Monday. She became a household name in the 2000s when she started dating Prince William, going on to join the royal family after she exchanged nuptials with the Duke of Cambridge on April 29, 2011. Pictured here on October 23, 2014, the Duchess is now the mother of two children and celebrated for her patronages and charity work as well as signature style. See 35 photos of Middleton through the years, ahead.
Kate Middleton Joining the Royal Ski Party in Switzerland on March 30, 2005
Kate Middleton at Laura Parker-Bowles and Harry Lopes' Wedding in Wiltshire, England on May 6, 2006
Kate Middleton at the Sovereign's Parade in Surrey, England on December 15, 2006
Kate Middleton at Lady Rose Windsor and George Gilman's Wedding at the Queens Chapel in London on July 19, 2008
Kate Middleton at the Renaissance Rooms in South London for the Day-Glo Midnight Roller Disco Benefit on September 18, 2008
Kate Middleton at Nicholas van Cutsem and Alice Hadden-Paton's Wedding in London on August 14, 2009
Kate Middleton and Prince William at Harry Meade and Rosie Bradford's Wedding in England on October 23, 2010
Prince William and Kate Middleton in the State Apartments of St. James Palace in London on November 16, 2010
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, After Their Marriage at Westminster Abbey in London on April 29, 2011
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, at the Royal Wedding on April 29, 2011
Duchess of Cambridge Catherine With President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, and Prince William at Buckingham Palace on May 24, 2011
Duchess of Cambridge Catherine in Charlottetown, Canada on a Royal Tour on July 4, 2011
Duchess of Cambridge Catherine at the BAFTA Brits To Watch Event in Los Angeles on July 9, 2011
Duchess of Cambridge Catherine at London's Heathrow Airport on June 30, 2011
Duchess of Cambridge Catherine in Birmingham, England on August 19, 2011
Duchess of Cambridge Catherine Plays Hockey with the Women's GB Hockey Team at the Olympic Park in London on March 15, 2012
Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge Catherine at the BOA Olympic Concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London on May 11, 2012
Duchess of Cambridge Catherine With Queen Elizabeth II at a Diamond Jubilee Visit to Nottingham on June 13, 2012
Duchess of Cambridge Catherine With Prince William at the London 2012 Olympic Games on August 2, 2012
Duchess of Cambridge Catherine With Prince William on Their Diamond Jubilee Tour of the Far East in Singapore on September 12, 2012
Duchess of Cambridge Catherine at the Inauguration Of Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in London on April 26, 2013
Duchess of Cambridge Catherine With Prince William and Their Newborn Son George at St. Mary's Hospital in London on July 23, 2013
Duchess of Cambridge Catherine With Her Son, Prince George, After His Christening at the Chapel Royal in St. James's Palace in London on October 23, 2013
Duchess of Cambridge Catherine With Prince William at the Royal Film Premiere of Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom in London on December 5, 2013
Duchess of Cambridge Catherine With Prince George and Prince William at the Natural History Museum in London on July 2, 2014
Duchess of Cambridge Catherine With Prince William at a Reception at the Grand Place on August 4, 2014
Duchess of Cambridge Catherine With Prince William and Their Newborn Daughter Charlotte at St. Mary's Hospital in London on May 2, 2015
Duchess of Cambridge Catherine With Prince William at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on July 8, 2015
Duchess of Cambridge Catherine at the Royal Film Screening of Spectre at Royal Albert Hall in London on October 26, 2015
Duchess of Cambridge Catherine at the ICAP Charity Day at ICAP in London on December 9, 2015
Duchess of Cambridge Catherine With Prince William, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George in the French Alps on March 3, 2016
Duchess of Cambridge Catherine With Prince Harry and Prince William at the Commemoration of the Centenary of the Battle of the Somme at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission Thiepval Memorial in France on July 1, 2016
Duchess of Cambridge Catherine With Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Prince William in Victoria, Canada on September 24, 2016
Duchess of Cambridge Catherine at the Mauritshuis in The Hague, Netherlands on October 11, 2016