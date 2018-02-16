Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux through the years

News

News broke Thursday afternoon that Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are splitting up after two and a half years of marriage. The pair was first spotted together in May 2011, became engaged in August 2012, and tied the knot at their Los Angeles home in a surprise ceremony (officiated by Jimmy Kimmel) in August 2015. The couple, who last appeared together in July, announced their breakup, first reported by the Associated Press, in a statement, which said “this decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year.” See photos of the pair (pictured here at the 2016 Critics' Choice Awards) through the years, ahead.

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux in Los Angeles on July 26, 2017

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

Theroux and Aniston at the Musée du Louvre in Paris on April 11, 2017

Barry King/Getty Images

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston at The Leftovers' season 3 premiere in Los Angeles on April 4, 2017

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills on Feb. 26, 2017

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux at the Zoolander 2 world premiere in New York City on Feb. 9, 2016

People

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston on the cover of PEOPLE magazine's Aug. 24, 2015 issue

Mike Nelson/Epa/REX/Shutterstock

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston at the 87th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 22, 2015

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston at the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 25, 2015

Amy Graves/WireImage

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston at the 20th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 15, 2015

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston at the Warner Bros. and InStyle Post-Golden Globe Party in Beverly Hills on Jan. 11, 2015

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston at the Motion Picture Academy's 6th Annual Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 8, 2014

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston at The Leftovers' premiere in New York City on June 23, 2014

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston at the 85th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 24, 2013

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston at the American Cinematheque awards in Beverly Hills on Nov. 15, 2012

James Devaney/WireImage

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux in New York City on Sept. 18, 2011

