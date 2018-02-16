Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux through the years

Goodbye to Justin and Jen

News broke Thursday afternoon that Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are splitting up after two and a half years of marriage. The pair was first spotted together in May 2011, became engaged in August 2012, and tied the knot at their Los Angeles home in a surprise ceremony (officiated by Jimmy Kimmel) in August 2015. The couple, who last appeared together in July, announced their breakup, first reported by the Associated Press, in a statement, which said “this decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year.” See photos of the pair (pictured here at the 2016 Critics' Choice Awards) through the years, ahead.