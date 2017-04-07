Jared Padalecki

Jared Padalecki's 15 Cutest Dad Moments

Last month, Jared Padalecki welcomed his third child with wife Genevieve Cortese. The two stars, who tied the knot in 2010, are the parents to sons Thomas and Austin and daughter Odette. See Padalecki's sweetest moments with Cortese and his three kids, ahead. 

"My sons are too cool to take a picture with daddy.... *sigh...."

"#tbt"

"Happy TEXAS New Years from a buncha Texas boys :))"

"TBT. Soon we'll be 5 :))"

"#TBT"

"Please welcome Odette Elliott Padalecki to the world y'all !!! Gen and I wanted to celebrate this special occasion by raising funds and awareness for two of her favorite causes! @nowandgen has collaborated with @popandsuki to release a (very) limited edition leather heart that you can monogram like Odette's :) Please help us spread the love!! Go to popandsuki.com/padalecki (link in bio) they will be gone soon :)) #SPNfamily"

"So awesome how many of y'all have already got Gen's charity hearts!! What did y'all get on it?? :)) Tom's still deciding...."

"Happy birthday, Tom!!!"

"Tom and Shep can't wait for 'Sissy' :)"

"Happy thanksgiving!!! And, yes, I did teach Thomas that face ;)"

"World's Largest Gummy Bear"

"Spent a wild Sunday Funday celebrating the huge success of our represent.com/Jared #AKF anniversary campaign !!"

"#DaddyDayCare on point this weekend! Hope yall had a good one?"

