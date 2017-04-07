Jared Padalecki's 15 Cutest Dad Moments

Jared Padalecki
Jared Padalecki's Sweetest Family Moments
Last month, Jared Padalecki welcomed his third child with wife Genevieve Cortese. The two stars, who tied the knot in 2010, are the parents to sons Thomas and Austin and daughter Odette. See Padalecki's sweetest moments with Cortese and his three kids, ahead.
July 8, 2016
"My sons are too cool to take a picture with daddy.... *sigh...."
March 23, 2017
January 1, 2017
"Happy TEXAS New Years from a buncha Texas boys :))"
March 9, 2017
"TBT. Soon we'll be 5 :))"
October 22, 2015
March 27, 2017
"Please welcome Odette Elliott Padalecki to the world y'all !!! Gen and I wanted to celebrate this special occasion by raising funds and awareness for two of her favorite causes! @nowandgen has collaborated with @popandsuki to release a (very) limited edition leather heart that you can monogram like Odette's :) Please help us spread the love!! Go to popandsuki.com/padalecki (link in bio) they will be gone soon :)) #SPNfamily"
March 28, 2017
"So awesome how many of y'all have already got Gen's charity hearts!! What did y'all get on it?? :)) Tom's still deciding...."
March 19, 2017
"Happy birthday, Tom!!!"
March 12, 2017
"Tom and Shep can't wait for 'Sissy' :)"
November 24, 2016
"Happy thanksgiving!!! And, yes, I did teach Thomas that face ;)"
May 8, 2016
April 6, 2016
"World's Largest Gummy Bear"
March 7, 2016
"Spent a wild Sunday Funday celebrating the huge success of our represent.com/Jared #AKF anniversary campaign !!"
October 19, 2015
"#DaddyDayCare on point this weekend! Hope yall had a good one?"