40 Photos of James Van Der Beek For His 40th Birthday

The Evolution of James Van Der Beek

Born in Connecticut on March 8, 1977, James Van Der Beek celebrates his 40th birthday Wednesday. Pictured here on January 11, 2012, the star got his start as a teen, appearing in episodes of Clarissa Explains It All and As the World Turns before joining Dawson's Creek in 1998. In honor of Van Der Beek's 40th birthday, see 40 photos of him through the years, ahead.