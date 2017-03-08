James Van Der Beek
40 Photos of James Van Der Beek For His 40th Birthday
The Evolution of James Van Der Beek
Born in Connecticut on March 8, 1977, James Van Der Beek celebrates his 40th birthday Wednesday. Pictured here on January 11, 2012, the star got his start as a teen, appearing in episodes of Clarissa Explains It All and As the World Turns before joining Dawson's Creek in 1998. In honor of Van Der Beek's 40th birthday, see 40 photos of him through the years, ahead.
James Van Der Beek With Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams, and Joshua Jackson on Dawson's Creek in 1998
James Van Der Beek at the Los Angeles International Airport on January 13, 1998
James Van Der Beek at the 50th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 13, 1998
James Van Der Beek at the 1998 MTV Rock n' Jock Baseball in Los Angeles on January 19, 1998
James Van Der Beek With Jay Leno on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno on January 7, 1999
James Van Der Beek and Heather McComb at the GLAAD Media Awards 2000 in Los Angeles on April 15, 2000
James Van Der Beek on Dawson's Creek on February 11, 2001
James Van Der Beek at Lara Croft: Tomb Raider's Westwood Premiere on June 11, 2001
James Van Der Beek and Heather McComb at the 2001 ESPY Awards in Las Vegas on February 12, 2001
James Van Der Beek at the New York Special Screening of The Rules of Attraction on October 10, 2002
James Van Der Beek and Heather McComb at the WB Network's 2002 Summer Party in Hollywood on July 13, 2002
James Van Der Beek With Jay Leno on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno on October 7, 2002
James Van Der Beek With Jeff Daniels and Randolph Mantooth at a for Signature Theater Company Afterparty on May 20, 2003
James Van Der Beek and Sir Elton John at the 12th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party in West Hollywood on February 29, 2004
James Van Der Beek at the Hollywood Stars Night at Dodger Stadium on August 7, 2004
James Van Der Beek at AFI FEST 2004 in Los Angeles on November 12, 2004
James Van Der Beek in Los Angeles on February 25, 2005
James Van Der Beek at the La Bete Nightclub Opening at Wynn Las Vegas on May 7, 2005
James Van Der Beek With Shana Bordy at Eric Gagne LA Dodgers Dream Foundation Bowling Extravaganza in Los Angeles on May 8, 2006
James Van Der Beek in Park City, Utah on January 20, 2006
James Van Der Beek at Standing Still's Los Angeles Premiere on April 10, 2006
James Van Der Beek at Hollywood Stars Night at Dodger's Stadium in Los Angeles on June 24, 2006
James Van Der Beek at the Sixth Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball on June 2, 2007
James Van Der Beek on Ugly Betty on August 21, 2007
James Van Der Beek and Heather McComb at the Premiere of The Darjeeling Limited in Beverly Hills on October 4, 2007
James Van Der Beek and Heather McComb in Los Angeles on October 14, 2008
James Van Der Beek in Los Angeles on October 29, 2008
James Van Der Beek in Los Angeles on November 11, 2009
James Van Der Beek at the 2nd Annual Golden Globes Party Saluting Young Hollywood on December 8, 2009
James Van Der Beek at Logo's NewNowNext Awards in Hollywood on April 7, 2011
James Van Der Beek With Kimberly Van Der Beek and Olivia Van Der Beek at Pampers' 50th Birthday Celebration in New York City on June 16, 2011
James Van Der Beek on Watch What Happens Live on April 25, 2012
James Van Der Beek at the 14th Annual Young Hollywood Awards on June 14, 2012
James Van Der Beek on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon in New York City on October 26, 2012
James Van Der Beek and Kimberly Van Der Beek at The Biggest Baby Shower Ever in Hollywood on March 14, 2013
James Van Der Beek, Joshua Van Der Beek, Olivia Van Der Beek, and Kimberly Van Der Beek at the John Varvatos 11th Annual Stuart House Benefit in West Hollywood on April 13, 2014
James Van Der Beek at Children's Hospital Los Angeles' Gala: Noche De Ninos on October 11, 2014
James Van Der Beek at the Inaugural Los Angeles Fatherhood Lunch to Benefit Baby Buggy on March 4, 2015
James Van Der Beek at Rachel Zoe's Los Angeles Presentation on February 6, 2017