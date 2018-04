“Let me just say, I’m almost 50, so I remember Bill Murray doing Walter Cronkite. So to be on SNL is a huge honor. And as these things go, I thought Beck and the writers were fairly nice — especially compared to how they were portraying Sean Spicer. It was fun to see me chosen to be their kind of reporter-everyman.

“The first time I saw him play me, I remember very well — I was driving home and one of my best friends from college called me and said, ‘They’re making fun of you on Saturday Night Live.’ And I was like, oh no! What is it, are they being mean? I’m sure young people think by the time you’re in your 40s that you don’t care about people being mean to you, but you do. But then I got home and watched and it was great, it wasn’t bad at all.”

—Jake Tapper