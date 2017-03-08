News
See Stars Supporting International Women’s Day
Stars Celebrating International Women's Day
Celebrities are using International Women's Day to express their support of women around the world and stand in solidarity with them. See photos, ahead.
Kerry Washington
The Scandal star shared a shot of herself in a Day Without A Woman T-shirt, writing on Instagram, "At work to support my bad*ss boss lady and all the women in our work world but I'm wearing red in solidarity with my sisters! #ADayWithoutAWoman #womensmarch #Resist"
Chelsea Handler
Chelsea Handler put out a call to action on International Women's Day, sharing a video of herself on Instagram and writing, "It's time to be bold. If you can't be bold for yourself, be bold for others: run for office, volunteer, get active. #BeBoldForChange #IWD"
Tamron Hall
The news anchor tweeted a photo with her mother, writing, "Thank you to my mother on #InternationalWomensDay for showing me & all the women around you how to be strong and to never settle. #Equality"
Lily Aldridge
The model shared a photo with her daughter, Dixie, Instagramming, "Love to my ladies around the world! #InternationalWomensDay"
Katy Perry
Katy Perry Instagrammed a message of solidarity, captioning the text, "S/O WOMEN! #internationalwomensday"
Amy Schumer
Schumer posted this graphic along with an acknowledgment that many can't afford to fully participate in a strike, writing "Let's rock #adaywithoutawoman tomorrow. I realize this is going to be impossible for most people. But if you can just wear red. here's why: the day is to demonstrate the economic power and importance of women by removing them from the workplace and economy for the day. So much of what Trump is doing will impact women disproportionately. He's going to do f--- all for equal pay, health care, parental leave, etc. (We also beat the brung of his policies on less obvious things like education because women are 3x more likely to have jobs in the fields of caregiving and education,etc.) The point of the strike is to remind him that if marginalizes more than half of the population with his policies, everybody loses."
Amy Schumer
Amy Schumer later posted another photo, this time of herself with women in her family. "When my 3 year old niece was asked what she wanted to be when she grew up she said without hesitation 'a woman,'" the star wrote.
Gisele Bündchen
Bündchen posed with a friend to promote acceptance, "It's time to end all forms of discrimination. Let's support and love one another. Happy Women's Day for all women around the world! #equality #loveistheanswer #weareone #internationalwomensday"
Alicia Keys
Keys celebrated in her own way, sharing a Boomerang of herself dancing and writing, "Being a woman makes me feel like..."
Jaimie Alexander
Jaimie Alexander took to Twitter to join the fight, tweeting, "Wearing red in support of #DayWithoutaWoman. Let's make our voices heard today and every day. #InternationalWomensDay"
Sophie Turner
Sophie Turner shared news on the celebratory day, tweeting, "Beyond excited that on #InternationalWomensDay I'm able to announce that I'm officially a patron of @womenforwomenUK"
Katie Lowes
Katie Lowes joined her Scandal costar Kerry Washington, also sharing a photo of herself in the T-shirt. "Standing with my sisters in solidarity today. #adaywithoutwomen #resist," she tweeted.
Tom Brady
The football player celebrated the women in his life, writing on Instagram, "Happy International Women's Day! I have been beyond blessed to have the most incredible support system and this picture sums it up. To the love of my life, @gisele, my mom, my sisters, my nieces and my little Girlie Girl — thank you for bringing so much love and joy to my life. And thank you for being such great examples of compassion and empathy. The world needs much more of it! I love you all!!"
Serena Williams
Tennis star Williams promoted Brawny with her post, "Proud to celebrate #InternationalWomensDay with @Brawnybrand by honoring those who continue to break down barriers #StrengthHasNoGender. Learn more about these incredible women on brawny.com. #Ad"
Salma Hayek
Hayek promoted Global Citizen and Chime for Change in her post, "Happy international Women's Day #iwd2017 #internationalwomensday #chimeforchange."
Kate Bosworth
Bosworth took this photo on her way to speak for Vital Voices, "Landing in Washington DC to speak at Vital Voices Global Leadership Awards, and I could not be more honred than to participate in such a special event and on #internationalwomensday," she wrote. "Vital Voices was created to make space for women to be heard. The founders knew then what has now become a universal truth: that women are essential to progress in their communities. Our world cannot move forward without their full participation. Today, the organization is the product of the women they have worked with, their insights into leadership and our changing world."
Ariel Winter
Winter took to Instagram to promote causes she's passionate about, "Today, I salute bold women across the wolrd and join Tinder's effort to empower women to make a difference on #IWD2017! Choose your favorite women's cause today at http://tinde.rs/2mNhtPU and then tweet @Tinder with #FundHerCause— Tinder will give you $100 to donate at http://tinde.rs/2mNhtPU. Planned Parenthood and its mission matters to me, and I'm headed to Twitter to ask @Tinder to #FundHerCause! #partner"
Bindi Irwin
Bindi Irwin joined the conversation around International Women's Day, tweeting a photo with her mother, Terri Irwin. "To the strongest and most beautiful woman I have ever known - my gorgeous Mum. I love you forever. #internationalwomensday," she wrote.
Katie Holmes
In solidarity with the day, Katie Holmes celebrated the color red, sharing a painting with the caption, "#red #internationalwomensday"
Mark Ruffalo
Mark Ruffalo shared his support for Planned Parenthood on International Women's Day as he Instagrammed, "@PlannedParenthood helps all different kinds of people. For #InternationalWomensDay #DannyDeVito and I #StandWithPP! Thanks Caren x #IWD2017"
Florence Welch
Welch tweeted this drawing to celebrate the day.
Lucy Hale
Hale posed with [wo]man's best friend, Elvis, to promote IWD, writing, "You always hear about dogs being a man's best friend, but it goes for us ladies, too! ... #InternationalWomensDay"
Wilmer Valderrama
Wilmer Valderrama shared a video of himself supporting International Women's Day, captioning the clip, "Proud to stand by my mother and sisters who without them my world wouldn't exist and to everyone women who makes us proud to be in America today! #daywithoutawoman @womensmarch"