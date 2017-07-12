News
Ian McKellen and Maggie Smith are Living Their Best Lives at Wimbledon
Just a bunch of amazing photos of Dame Maggie and Sir Ian bonding over tennis
Watch out, Patrick Stewart. Ian McKellen might have a new celebrity BFF.
McKellen was spotted chilling with Maggie Smith at Wimbledon on Wednesday, watching the gentlemen's singles quarter final match between Andy Murray and Sam Querrey. The on-court action was fine, but the real drama happened in the royal box, where photographers captured Smith and McKellen in a full range of facial expressions —including elation, fear, disappointment, outrage, and surprise. The resulting photos are a master class in emotion from two of Britain's most esteemed national treasures. Enjoy.
Funnily enough, McKellen has a history of impersonating Smith on talk shows and in interviews: He's even gotten all dressed up to show off his Smith impression on Saturday Night Live. Luckily for him, it doesn't appear like she's still holding a grudge.
Golfer Hideki Matsuyama sat in front of them, and he probably thought he was being real slick, pretending to take a selfie while surreptitiously snapping a photo of Smith and her cool binoculars. We see right through you, man.
They even shared binoculars! Like true friends!
Smith's still got that disapproving Dowager Countess stare down pat.
It's unclear exactly who Smith and McKellen were rooting for to win, but it's probably safe to say that it was their fellow Brit Murray — who lost, sadly.
Friendship goals.
McGonagall + Gandalf 4eva.