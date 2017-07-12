News

Ian McKellen and Maggie Smith are Living Their Best Lives at Wimbledon

Just a bunch of amazing photos of Dame Maggie and Sir Ian bonding over tennis

Michael Steele/Getty Images

Watch out, Patrick Stewart. Ian McKellen might have a new celebrity BFF.

 

McKellen was spotted chilling with Maggie Smith at Wimbledon on Wednesday, watching the gentlemen's singles quarter final match between Andy Murray and Sam Querrey. The on-court action was fine, but the real drama happened in the royal box, where photographers captured Smith and McKellen in a full range of facial expressions —including elation, fear, disappointment, outrage, and surprise. The resulting photos are a master class in emotion from two of Britain's most esteemed national treasures. Enjoy.

Michael Steele/Getty Images

Funnily enough, McKellen has a history of impersonating Smith on talk shows and in interviews: He's even gotten all dressed up to show off his Smith impression on Saturday Night LiveLuckily for him, it doesn't appear like she's still holding a grudge.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Golfer Hideki Matsuyama sat in front of them, and he probably thought he was being real slick, pretending to take a selfie while surreptitiously snapping a photo of Smith and her cool binoculars. We see right through you, man.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

They even shared binoculars! Like true friends!

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Smith's still got that disapproving Dowager Countess stare down pat.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

It's unclear exactly who Smith and McKellen were rooting for to win, but it's probably safe to say that it was their fellow Brit Murray — who lost, sadly. 

Tim Ireland/AP

Friendship goals.

Gareth Fuller/PA Images/Getty Images

McGonagall + Gandalf 4eva.

