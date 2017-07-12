Ian McKellen and Maggie Smith are Living Their Best Lives at Wimbledon

Ian McKellen and Maggie Smith

Watch out, Patrick Stewart. Ian McKellen might have a new celebrity BFF.

McKellen was spotted chilling with Maggie Smith at Wimbledon on Wednesday, watching the gentlemen's singles quarter final match between Andy Murray and Sam Querrey. The on-court action was fine, but the real drama happened in the royal box, where photographers captured Smith and McKellen in a full range of facial expressions —including elation, fear, disappointment, outrage, and surprise. The resulting photos are a master class in emotion from two of Britain's most esteemed national treasures. Enjoy.