Hugh Hefner Through the Years: A Timeline of the Playboy Founder's Life

1944-1949

Hefner begins serving in the U.S. Army in a noncombatant role as an infantry clerk and a writer/cartoonist for military newspapers. He’s discharged in 1946 at the end of the war.

Hefner marries Mildred Williams and graduates on an accelerated track from the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign, with a B.A. in psychology and a double minor in creative writing and art. He also cartoons for the paper and edits the campus humor magazine Shaft, introducing its “co-ed of the month” feature.