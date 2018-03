Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany's, 1961

French fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy — who passed away on March 11 at the age of 91 — dressed such stars as Grace Kelly, Jackie Kennedy and Audrey Hepburn. But he is best known for his longtime collaboration with Hepburn, creating memorable looks for the actress both on and off screen, most famously the iconic black dress she wears in Breakfast at Tiffany’s.