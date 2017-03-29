News
Hollywood Royalty: 21 Stars With Honorary Titles
Posted on
more EW
1 of 21
Kevin Spacey
Title: Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire
Awarded: 2016
2 of 21
Kate Winslet
Title: Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire
Awarded: 2012
3 of 21
Judi Dench
Titles: Officer of the Order of the British Empire, Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire, Member of the Order of the Companions of Honour, Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts.
Awarded: 1970-2011
4 of 21
Julie Andrews
Title: Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire
Awarded: 2000
5 of 21
Angelina Jolie
Title: Honorary Dame Commander of the Order of St. Michael and St. George
Awarded: 2014
6 of 21
The Beatles
Title: Members of the Order of the British Empire
Awarded: 1965
7 of 21
Mary Berry
Title: Commander of the Order of the British Empire
Awarded: 2012
8 of 21
Patrick Stewart
Title: Officer of the Order of the British Empire, Knight Bachelor
Awarded: 2001-2010
9 of 21
Helena Bonham Carter
Title: Commander of the Order of the British Empire
Awarded: 2012
10 of 21
J.K. Rowling
Title: Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire
Awarded: 2001
11 of 21
Helen Mirren
Title: Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire
Awarded: 2003
12 of 21
Benedict Cumberbatch
Title: Commander of the Order of the British Empire
Awarded: 2003
13 of 21
Elizabeth Taylor
Title: Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire
Awarded: 2000
14 of 21
Adele
Title: Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire
Awarded: 2013
15 of 21
David Oyelowo
Title: Officer of the Order of the British Empire
Awarded: 2016
16 of 21
Elton John
Title: Commander of the Order of the British Empire, Knight Bachelor
Awarded: 1996-1998
17 of 21
David Beckham
Title: Officer of the Order of the British Empire
Awarded: 2003
18 of 21
Ian McKellen
Title: Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, Knight Bachelor, Member of the Order of the Companions of Honour
Awarded: 1979-2008
19 of 21
Sean Connery
Title: Knight
Awarded: 2000
20 of 21
Angela Lansbury
Title: Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire
Awarded: 2014
21 of 21
Eddie Redmayne
Title: Officer of the Order of the British Empire
Awarded: 2016