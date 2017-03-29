News

Hollywood Royalty: 21 Stars With Honorary Titles

Posted on

more EW

1 of 21

CHRIS JACKSON/AFP/Getty Images

Kevin Spacey

Title: Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire
Awarded: 2016

More...

2 of 21

John Stillwell/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate Winslet

Title: Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire
Awarded: 2012

More...

3 of 21

Photoshot/Getty Images

Judi Dench

Titles: Officer of the Order of the British Empire, Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire, Member of the Order of the Companions of Honour, Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts.
Awarded: 1970-2011

More...

4 of 21

Photoshot/Getty Images

Julie Andrews

Title: Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire
Awarded: 2000

More...

5 of 21

Anthony Devlin - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Angelina Jolie

Title: Honorary Dame Commander of the Order of St. Michael and St. George 
Awarded: 2014

More...

6 of 21

Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images

The Beatles

Title: Members of the Order of the British Empire
Awarded: 1965

More...

7 of 21

Dominic Lipinski-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Mary Berry

Title: Commander of the Order of the British Empire
Awarded: 2012

More...

8 of 21

Anthony Devlin/PA Wire/AP

Patrick Stewart

Title: Officer of the Order of the British Empire, Knight Bachelor
Awarded: 2001-2010

More...

9 of 21

Sean Dempsey - WPA Pool / Getty Images

Helena Bonham Carter 

Title: Commander of the Order of the British Empire
Awarded: 2012

More...

10 of 21

Matthew Fearn/PA/AP

J.K. Rowling

Title: Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire
Awarded: 2001

More...

11 of 21

FIONA HANSON/AFP/Getty Images

Helen Mirren

Title: Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire
Awarded: 2003

More...

12 of 21

Anthony Devlin - WPA Pool / Getty Images

 Benedict Cumberbatch

Title: Commander of the Order of the British Empire
Awarded: 2003

More...

13 of 21

Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

Elizabeth Taylor

Title: Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire
Awarded: 2000

More...

14 of 21

John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Adele

Title: Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire
Awarded: 2013

More...

15 of 21

Gareth Fulller - WPA Pool/Getty Images

David Oyelowo

Title:  Officer of the Order of the British Empire
Awarded: 2016

More...

16 of 21

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Elton John 

Title:  Commander of the Order of the British Empire, Knight Bachelor
Awarded: 1996-1998

More...

17 of 21

FIONA HANSON/AFP/Getty Images

David Beckham

Title: Officer of the Order of the British Empire
Awarded: 2003

More...

18 of 21

Martin Keene/PA/AP

Ian McKellen

Title: Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, Knight Bachelor, Member of the Order of the Companions of Honour
Awarded: 1979-2008

More...

19 of 21

David Cheskin/WPA pool/AP

Sean Connery

Title:  Knight
Awarded: 2000

More...

20 of 21

Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Angela Lansbury

Title: Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire
Awarded: 2014

More...

21 of 21

Steve Parsons-WPA Pool/Getty Images

 Eddie Redmayne

Title: Officer of the Order of the British Empire
Awarded: 2016

More...

See Also

more EW

more News