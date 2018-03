Our favorite Hollywood BFFs

Salma Hayek and Penélope Cruz were friends long before they costarred in 2006’s Bandidas, on the set of which they nicknamed each other huevos. “We didn't have children yet, so we used to sleep much more than now. So it was a way to call each other lazy,” Cruz recalled to Allure. “We [slept] in the same bed so many times, and it was like she was always trying to wake me up and call me huevos.” The pair has presented at the Oscars together in 2005, posts sweet photos together on their Instagrams, and each of them has gone on the record multiple times talking about their longtime friendship.